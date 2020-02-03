Music
Guns N' Roses are coming to Toronto on 2020 tour

Iconic rock band Guns N' Roses just announced a North American leg of their 2020 tour, and they're set to touch down in Toronto this coming summer.

The new summer leg will begin in July, with their first North American show happening at Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 4. 

The band will stop at Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 13, marking the only Canadian stop on the tour.

They'll perform several U.S. shows before wrapping up in Missoula, Montana on August 26. 

Before they head out on the North American leg of the tour, Guns N' Roses are set to play several shows throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, South and Central America and Europe. 

Tickets for the North American leg go on sale on February 7, while presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow. 

