shawn mendes camila cabello

Everyone is in love with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello right now

Toronto's favourite celebrity couple is making headlines once again after winning an award at the American Music Awards last night and showing oh-so-much PDA. 

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took home the award for  Collaboration of the Year for their hit song Señorita during last night's award show.

They also did a live performance of the song, during which they didn't kiss but came pretty close, as they tend to do when they perform the song. 

Cabello and Mendes sat hand in hand in the audience during the show, proving once again that they're incapable of being near each other without touching. 

Mendes took to social media last night to thank everyone for the award, and he of course used the opportunity to gush about Cabello, too. 

Fans seem to be even more obsessed with the duo following last night's show, and many are congratulating them for their win online. 

"You’re making cry so much tonight, Shawn! Congratulations for winning the biggest award tonight (I don’t mean the AMA, but your dream girl, Camila)," one Twitter user said. 

"I'm really happy for you, congratulations you deserve it very much, you shined tonight!" another fan wrote.

The pop stars didn't just receive acknowledgement for their collaborative work — Cabello also performed solo and Mendes was nominated for Favourite Social Artist. 

