Music
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake baby keem toronto

Drake showed up to a small concert in Toronto last night

Music
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

It comes as no surprise when Drake makes appearances at major Toronto events such as Lebron James' Lavelle parties or important Raptors games, but it's all the more exciting when he shows up to a much more low-key event in the 6ix. 

Take last night, for example, when the 6ix god attended a 400-person Baby Keem concert at Adelaide Hall.

Hykeem Carter, also known as Baby Keem, is an 18 year-old American rapper, songwriter and record producer. 

As a young, upcoming artist, Baby Keem has a fairly small following in Toronto, which explains why many were shocked to see Champagne Papi himself make an appearance at the low-profile show. 

Drake even posted an Instagram story of the concert.

And many are saying Baby Keem's career is bound to take off now that he has Drizzy's unofficial endorsement.

Baby Keem fans especially seem to love the fact that one of the most successful rappers in the world came out to support an up and coming artist. 

Some are also hoping for collaboration between the two performers now that it's clear Drake's a fan. 

So don't forget to keep an eye out whenever you're out on the town in Toronto, because Drake could very well be nearby.

Lead photo by

champagnepapi

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Drake showed up to a small concert in Toronto last night

Shooting at Toronto live music venue prompts questions about security

Drake is officially launching a cannabis wellness company in Toronto

Arkells clap back at Doug Ford after comments about Hamilton

Drake is launching his own weed brand

People are getting mysterious flower deliveries from Drake in Toronto

Drake gets invite from former elementary school for 100th year celebration

One of Toronto's newest live music venues shuts down after less than a year