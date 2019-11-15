Drake showed up to a small concert in Toronto last night

It comes as no surprise when Drake makes appearances at major Toronto events such as Lebron James' Lavelle parties or important Raptors games, but it's all the more exciting when he shows up to a much more low-key event in the 6ix.

Take last night, for example, when the 6ix god attended a 400-person Baby Keem concert at Adelaide Hall.

Drake at Baby Keem’s Show in Toronto 🚨 Check out the link in the bio for more. Check Out Our Website for the Latest Mixtapes #topmixtapes 🚨 pic.twitter.com/udN8Iy0WZx — Topmixtapes.com (@topmixtapez) November 15, 2019

Hykeem Carter, also known as Baby Keem, is an 18 year-old American rapper, songwriter and record producer.

As a young, upcoming artist, Baby Keem has a fairly small following in Toronto, which explains why many were shocked to see Champagne Papi himself make an appearance at the low-profile show.

Damn. Drake pulled up to baby Keem show in Toronto at Adelaide hall. That’s like a 300 person crowd drake was in to watch. That’s crazy — BIJAN AMIR. (@bijxnamir) November 15, 2019

Drake even posted an Instagram story of the concert.

Drake at a Baby Keem concert?????? pic.twitter.com/Ef9uQxZpvk — 𝙐𝙡𝙩𝙧𝙖✨ (@ultrachameleon) November 15, 2019

And many are saying Baby Keem's career is bound to take off now that he has Drizzy's unofficial endorsement.

Drake just posted Baby Keem on his story, so you know Keem bouta blow up soon — Lucas Scott (@__JaredJD) November 15, 2019

Baby Keem fans especially seem to love the fact that one of the most successful rappers in the world came out to support an up and coming artist.

Drake showing love to Baby Keem 2020 already his — buki brinks truck (@bukithegreat) November 15, 2019

Some are also hoping for collaboration between the two performers now that it's clear Drake's a fan.

I’m ready for this @Drake and @babykeem_ collab. It’s coming anyday now — A.k.a-Hit Em Wit That Cobra (@PearlGodxxx) November 14, 2019

So don't forget to keep an eye out whenever you're out on the town in Toronto, because Drake could very well be nearby.