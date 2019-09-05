Music
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
wu tang clan toronto

Raekwon and Ghostface Killah are coming to Toronto

Music
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The city is teeming with celebrities right now, and it's not just because of TIFF. 

Venerated rap world icons Raekwon and Ghostface Killah will be out and about in Toronto this weekend, thanks to a few non-film festival related events. 

The Wu-Tang Clan legends will be doing a meet-and-greet this Saturday at 611 Purple Factory, the barber shop-meets-retail store that's owned by Raekwon. 

The two were already slated to be in the city this weekend thanks to the epic summer event MATTY FEST, the inaugural festival from Toronto's most outrageous chef, Matty Matheson. 

If you can't manage to squeeze into 611 Purple Factory at 611 Dundas Street East between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., you can also catch them and the rest of the Wu members headlining Mattyfest as part of Wu-Tang's 25th anniversary. 

Lead photo by

MarchOne

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Raekwon and Ghostface Killah are coming to Toronto

The Toronto Public Library is throwing a concert series but headphones are required

Win tickets to Lizzo from Nissan KICKS

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello keep getting spotted around Toronto

BTS fans are going nuts over new footage of the band meeting Drake

15 must-see concerts in Toronto this September

Toronto was so disappointed at Jonas Brothers concert fans sang their own encore

Someone is trying to get Drake to perform at their wedding