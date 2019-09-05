Raekwon and Ghostface Killah are coming to Toronto

The city is teeming with celebrities right now, and it's not just because of TIFF.

Venerated rap world icons Raekwon and Ghostface Killah will be out and about in Toronto this weekend, thanks to a few non-film festival related events.

The Wu-Tang Clan legends will be doing a meet-and-greet this Saturday at 611 Purple Factory, the barber shop-meets-retail store that's owned by Raekwon.

ANNOUNCING THE RETURN FOR THE FIRST TIME BIGGER THAN EVER! @MATTY_FEST SEPT 7 RBC ECHO BEACH! EAT ALL OF THE AMAZING FOODS MADE BY AMAZING PEOPLE AND LISTEN TO MUSIC THAT MAKES YOU FEEL ALL YOUR FEELINGS! GET TICKETS TOMORROW 10AM PRE-SALE CODE "MATTY." https://t.co/S4ybUqZmHp pic.twitter.com/BelJRIpQAz — mattymatheson (@mattymatheson) July 29, 2019

The two were already slated to be in the city this weekend thanks to the epic summer event MATTY FEST, the inaugural festival from Toronto's most outrageous chef, Matty Matheson.

If you can't manage to squeeze into 611 Purple Factory at 611 Dundas Street East between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., you can also catch them and the rest of the Wu members headlining Mattyfest as part of Wu-Tang's 25th anniversary.