Caribana parade route and time in Toronto for 2019

The Caribana Parade is back in Toronto for 2019 and you'll want to know the route, date and time if you plan on attending this year.

Last year's parade saw thousands gather to enjoy the costumes, dancing and music and this year, weather permitting, it's expected to be even more epic.

Before heading out to celebrate at this year's Caribana parade, don't forget to plan and prepare.

Here's everything you need to know for the Caribana parade in Toronto.

What is Caribana?

The 52nd annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival is a four-week festival and celebration of all things Caribbean. It's full of music, cuisine and revelry and it brings the city to life for a month throughout the summer.

The last weekend of the festival is called Caribana weekend, and it features the biggest events of the carnival, including The Grand Parade, the King and Queen Showcase, the Daylight party with Lebron James, Friday Night Mas and the Pan Alive Panorama.

When and where is the Caribana parade in Toronto?

This weekend's festivities will take place in different locations on different days across the city. The Grand Parade starts at Exhibition Place and Lakeshore on Saturday, August 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Other Caribana events you might also want to check out include:

The King and Queen Band showcase will be held at the Lamport Stadium on Thurs, August 1 at 7 p.m.

The Daylight party will be at Lavelle on Fri, August 2 at 1 p.m.

The Friday Night Mas night festival will be at Exhibition Place on Fri, August 2 at 8 p.m.

The Pan Alive competition will be at the Lamport Stadium on Fri, August 2 at 7 p.m.

How much does it cost?

A general admission ticket to Exhibition Place, which gives you access to the opening ceremony and the competition on the main stage, costs $25. General admission for seniors is $20 and children's general admission is $15.

There is also a VIP option for $125 which includes a raised pavilion with unobstructed views of the main stage, premium beverages, access to VIP amenities and a catered lunch.

If you're not looking to dish out a bunch of money but you still want to join in on the fun, there are also three spectator zones along the Lakeshore with food vendors and licensed beer tents where you can watch the parade for free.

What is the Caribana Parade route?

The parade will begin at Exhibition Place and Lakeshore Blvd. and move west along Lakeshore Blvd. Once it hits Lakeshore and Parkside Dr., the parade will loop around and go back the same way it came.

Road Closures

To accommodate the massive parade, Toronto will be hit with plenty of road closures this weekend. Make sure to plan for detours before you leave the house.

British Columbia Rd. will be closed from Lake Shore Blvd. West to Dufferin St. from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Canada Blvd. will be closed from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Dufferin St. will be closed from British Columbia Rd. to Springhurst Ave. from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Dunn Lake Shore West ramp will be closed westbound from Sat, August 3 from 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Gardiner Dunn Ave. ramp will be closed westbound from Sat, August 3 at 2:00am to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Gardiner Jameson Ave. ramp will be closed eastbound from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Gardiner Lakeshore East will be closed eastbound from Gardiner Jameson Ave. ramp to Lake Shore Blvd. West from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Gardiner Lakeshore West ramp will be closed westbound from F G Gardiner Xy West to Dunn Lake Shore West ramp from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Jameson Ave. Gardiner West ramp will be closed westbound from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Lake Shore Blvd. West will be closed from Colborne Lodge Dr. to Fort York Blvd. from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Lakeshore East Gardiner ramp will be closed eastbound from Lake Shore Blvd. West to F G Gardiner Xy East from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Manitoba Dr. will be closed from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Newfoundland Rd. will be closed from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Nova Scotia Ave. will be closed from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Nunavut Rd. will be closed from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Ontario Dr. will be closed from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Prince Edward Island Cres. will be closed from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Princes' Blvd. will be closed from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Quebec St. will be closed Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Saskatchewan Rd. will be closed from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Strachan Ave. will be closed from Lake Shore Blvd. West to Fleet St. from Sat, August 3 at 2:00 a.m. to Sun, August 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Is there extra TTC service for the parade?

Yes! Extra TTC service will be added to help Torontonians and tourists get to the Grand Parade on Saturday.

There are currently no planned subway closures.

While the city might seem extremely busy and a little chaotic this weekend, Caribana is one of the most lively events of the year in Toronto.

So make sure to plan ahead, but also make sure to head out and enjoy it.