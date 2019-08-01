Caribana parade route and time in Toronto for 2019
The Caribana Parade is back in Toronto for 2019 and you'll want to know the route, date and time if you plan on attending this year.
Last year's parade saw thousands gather to enjoy the costumes, dancing and music and this year, weather permitting, it's expected to be even more epic.
Thousands hit the streets today for the #Toronto #Caribana parade pic.twitter.com/9nTceQ6ww8— blogTO (@blogTO) August 5, 2018
Before heading out to celebrate at this year's Caribana parade, don't forget to plan and prepare.
Here's everything you need to know for the Caribana parade in Toronto.
The 52nd annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival is a four-week festival and celebration of all things Caribbean. It's full of music, cuisine and revelry and it brings the city to life for a month throughout the summer.
The last weekend of the festival is called Caribana weekend, and it features the biggest events of the carnival, including The Grand Parade, the King and Queen Showcase, the Daylight party with Lebron James, Friday Night Mas and the Pan Alive Panorama.
This weekend's festivities will take place in different locations on different days across the city. The Grand Parade starts at Exhibition Place and Lakeshore on Saturday, August 3 at 8:30 a.m.
Other Caribana events you might also want to check out include:
A general admission ticket to Exhibition Place, which gives you access to the opening ceremony and the competition on the main stage, costs $25. General admission for seniors is $20 and children's general admission is $15.
There is also a VIP option for $125 which includes a raised pavilion with unobstructed views of the main stage, premium beverages, access to VIP amenities and a catered lunch.
If you're not looking to dish out a bunch of money but you still want to join in on the fun, there are also three spectator zones along the Lakeshore with food vendors and licensed beer tents where you can watch the parade for free.
The parade will begin at Exhibition Place and Lakeshore Blvd. and move west along Lakeshore Blvd. Once it hits Lakeshore and Parkside Dr., the parade will loop around and go back the same way it came.
To accommodate the massive parade, Toronto will be hit with plenty of road closures this weekend. Make sure to plan for detours before you leave the house.
Yes! Extra TTC service will be added to help Torontonians and tourists get to the Grand Parade on Saturday.
Here is the TTC service to the Grand Parade on Saturday!#TOCarnival #Canada #Carnival #PlayingMas #RespectTheMas pic.twitter.com/nNvp2jrXOW— Toronto Caribbean Carnival (@GoTOCarnival) July 29, 2019
There are currently no planned subway closures.
While the city might seem extremely busy and a little chaotic this weekend, Caribana is one of the most lively events of the year in Toronto.
So make sure to plan ahead, but also make sure to head out and enjoy it.
Hector Vasquez
