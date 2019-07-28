Music
concerts august toronto

10 must-see concerts in Toronto this August

Concerts in Toronto for August 2019 are jam-packed with a slew of megastars,while the 90s nostalgia is real with Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida, Sum 41 and The Smashing Pumpkins. This list is for shows that still have tickets, so Chris Stapleton, Kurt Vile and Real Estate aren't on here.

  • Concerts
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Ada Lea
      August 1
      Ada Lea
      The melancholic and tragic sounds of love and loss are captured with Montreal's Ada Lea as she paints a vivid picture of both through her indie rock sounds.
      Drake Underground
    • Santana
      August 6
      Santana
      A sound that was forged in the 1960's hippy era of rock, Santana's classic guitar riffs have only gotten better with age.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Khalid
      August 7
      Khalid
      This is the second show of the Toronto stop of Khalid's Free Spirit tour as he drops by to play some of his mega-hit R&B tunes.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida
      August 7
      Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida
      It's about to get hot in here with Nelly and Flo Rida as they team up with TLC, who are here to celebrate 20 years since the release of their hit album FanMail.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Sum 41
      August 8
      Sum 41
      Legendary Canadian pop punk rockers Sum 41 are literally coming home for their Home for the Summer tour to play alongside Grandson.
      RBC Echo Beach
    • The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher
      August 13
      The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher
      Billy Corgan and co. are still going strong and the 90s alt-rock pioneers are teaming up with Oasis' Noel Gallagher and special guests AFI.
      Budweiser Stage
    • KoRn and Alice in Chains
      August 14
      KoRn and Alice in Chains
      California's nu metal rockers are ready to hit the road for a North American summer tour with Alice in Chains and special guests Underoth.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Pink
      August 18
      Pink
      Rescheduled from the spring, P!nk is ready to bring her Beautiful Trauma tour back to Toronto for the first of two shows.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Jonas Brothers
      August 23
      Jonas Brothers
      The Jo Bros are keeping things cool as they arrive for a night of 80s-soaked fun and a slew of new music at part of their Happiness Begins tour.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Flying Lotus
      August 25
      Flying Lotus
      There's still a handful of tickets left to hear the spacey and groovy new tunes of Los Angeles musician, DJ and producer Flying Lotus.
      The Danforth Music Hall
