Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida are coming to Toronto

Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida have just announced that they're embarking on a 21-city tour, Toronto included.

You can simultaneously feel Hot In Herre while crying Waterfalls and getting Low with this mishmash of heavyweight headliners come this summer.

The trio of artists will be at the Budweiser Stage on August 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m., but there's tons of presale opportunities prior to that. 

Don't forget your band-aids, your airbrushed Left Eye tees, and uh, however one pays tribute to Flo Rida—do that. 

