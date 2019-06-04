People aren't buying Got7 concert tickets in Toronto and fans are mad

The Korean boyband GOT7 is coming to Toronto at the end of the month, and as expected, fans are in their feelings—but not for the usual reasons.

It's been a month the seven-member band announced the Toronto date for their Keep Spinning world tour.

Got7 in Toronto is gonna be so empty it’s really sad there’s literally no promo — ً vicky ☾° (@marktvn) June 3, 2019

That's more than enough time for the Toronto Ahgases (the GOT7 fandom) to get their coin together for some tickets to see their fave.

To my fellow canadian ahgases ‼️ buy tickets to see got7 next month in toronto 😭 there are way too many seats left empty ☹️ — 🌘 (@defmullet) May 28, 2019

Yet according to fans, barely anyone has bought tickets yet.

Ahgases, the tickets are selling slowly in some arenas. Specially Toronto. Please we have to sell out the concert. This is on us we have to prove everyone that we are here for #GOT7 . Promote the concert in your area. Isn't it wonderful to see the green galaxy @GOT7Official pic.twitter.com/wd259qa7vR — Eclipse spinning top( jackson is my vitamin) (@Aghase53329949) June 4, 2019

Check the TicketMaster site, and you'll see there are plenty of seats in the Scotiabank Arena still in the blue, in other words, empty.

It's shocking, considering tickets for other venues on their North American tour seem to be flying off the site.

Maybe it's due to lack of promotion, or maybe they should have stuck to a Hamilton venue (considering that's where everyone else goes), but it's not a good look for the Toronto Ahgases.

got7 should just cancel the whole toronto stop altogether and then they can never complain again why got7 dont visit — ;jack (@wangaaee) June 4, 2019

I mean, BTS sold out all three of their shows at the FirstOntario Centre last year (fans have also swarmed the Toronto restaurant where the boys were seen eating pizza).

I hope Canadian ahgases will spread about got7 in Toronto like more than half the arena is empty. we really need to do all of jyp's work on our own huh — زينب (@thirlswang) June 4, 2019

But then again, it's not the first performance GOT7 has had in Toronto, so what's changed this time? Step it up, Ahgases.