Music
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
got7 toronto

People aren't buying Got7 concert tickets in Toronto and fans are mad

Music
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Korean boyband GOT7 is coming to Toronto at the end of the month, and as expected, fans are in their feelings—but not for the usual reasons. 

It's been a month  the seven-member band announced the Toronto date for their Keep Spinning world tour.

That's more than enough time for the Toronto Ahgases (the GOT7 fandom) to get their coin together for some tickets to see their fave. 

Yet according to fans, barely anyone has bought tickets yet. 

Check the TicketMaster site, and you'll see there are plenty of seats in the Scotiabank Arena still in the blue, in other words, empty. 

It's shocking, considering tickets for other venues on their North American tour seem to be flying off the site. 

Maybe it's due to lack of promotion, or maybe they should have stuck to a Hamilton venue (considering that's where everyone else goes), but it's not a good look for the Toronto Ahgases. 

I mean, BTS sold out all three of their shows at the FirstOntario Centre last year (fans have also swarmed the Toronto restaurant where the boys were seen eating pizza).

But then again, it's not the first performance GOT7 has had in Toronto, so what's changed this time? Step it up, Ahgases.

Lead photo by

GOT7

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

People aren't buying Got7 concert tickets in Toronto and fans are mad

Toronto's last classical music store is closing

Yonge St. will be pedestrian-only for three days next month

10 must-see concerts in Toronto this June

The Toronto Jazz Festival is shutting down streets for 175 free concerts

Win a Budweiser Stage Season's Pass

Toronto's favourite after hours venue has been shut down

Milwaukee radio station refuses to play Drake songs during Raptors-Bucks series