K-pop band GOT7 is coming to Toronto
This year has been a great one for K-pop fans in Toronto, and it's about to get even better.
GOT7 has just revealed the locations and dates for their Keep Spinning world tour, and Toronto is on the list.
Clear your schedule for June 30, and head down to Scotiabank Arena, where you can see JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom live in Toronto.
GOT7 2019 WORLD TOUR 'KEEP SPINNING'— GOT7 (@GOT7Official) May 7, 2019
2019.05.20 ALBUM & M/V
2019.06.15-16 GRAND START OF WORLD TOUR#GOT7 #갓세븐#GOT7_SPINNINGTOP#GOT7_BETWEEN_SECURITY_AND_INSECURITY#GOT7_WORLDTOUR#GOT7_KEEPSPINNING pic.twitter.com/DiLxuEm7aF
You will, of course, have to get tickets, which go on sale May 17 at 4 p.m.
GOT7
