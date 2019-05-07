K-pop band GOT7 is coming to Toronto

This year has been a great one for K-pop fans in Toronto, and it's about to get even better.

GOT7 has just revealed the locations and dates for their Keep Spinning world tour, and Toronto is on the list.

Clear your schedule for June 30, and head down to Scotiabank Arena, where you can see JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom live in Toronto.

You will, of course, have to get tickets, which go on sale May 17 at 4 p.m.