Music
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
got7 toronto

K-pop band GOT7 is coming to Toronto

Music
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This year has been a great one for K-pop fans in Toronto, and it's about to get even better. 

GOT7 has just revealed the locations and dates for their Keep Spinning world tour, and Toronto is on the list. 

Clear your schedule for June 30, and head down to Scotiabank Arena, where you can see JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom live in Toronto.

You will, of course, have to get tickets, which go on sale May 17 at 4 p.m.

Lead photo by

GOT7

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

K-pop band GOT7 is coming to Toronto

Drake shouts out Arya Stark during Billboard Music Awards speech

K-pop group BTS spotted eating in a Korean restaurant in Toronto

One of Toronto's favourite vinyl shops is opening a concert hall

15 must-see concerts in Toronto this May

10 female rappers in Toronto you should know

NXNE releases its 2019 lineup

Toronto is getting a musical parody of The Office