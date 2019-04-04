Music
celine Dion toronto concert

Celine Dion is coming to Toronto on her North American concert tour

The queen, the legend, the only one who made us believe our hearts would go on, Celine Dion, is coming to Toronto for a concert later this year.

The icon is embarking on a massive North American tour that will take her to 50 cities across Canada and the U.S., with Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City being the Canadian stops on the tour.

Putting a cap on a hugely successful, long-standing Las Vegas residency, the Courage tour marks the first time she's performed here since 2008's Taking Chances World Tour.

Dion will be performing many of her biggest hits when she drops by the Scotiabank Arena on December 9. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, April 12.

Denise Truscello

