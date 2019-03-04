Music
tiffany young toronto

Toronto K-pop fans gave Tiffany Young a moose last night

K-pop fans in Toronto are some of the most dedicated fans in the world, but lovers of singer Tiffany Young might just take the cake for the most thoughtful fans of all. 

Young, a Korean-American singer and veteran Girls' Generation member, was at the Mod Club last night as part of her North American tour for her newest album, Lips On Lips.

As expected, hundreds of Young Ones—the nickname for Young fans—showed up en masse.

But in a hallmark moment in Toronto K-pop, fans offered the 29-year-old singer the most Canadian token of appreciation ever: a moose. 

Fan group Toronto Young Ones symbolically adopted a moose from the WWF and presented the certificate to their queen. 

The moose was subsequently named "Queen." Apparently the singer has two dogs named Prince and Princess, so it seems a fitting name for her new animal. 

"It doesn't get much more special than this," said Young.

While the name Tiffany Young might pale in comparison to other more well-known global acts like BTS (Toronto went crazy for their pop-up) and Blackpink, no one else has been gifted one of Canada's national animals to date. 

Someone even fainted during the concert. The love is real. 

