The BT21 pop-up store in Toronto is opening again

After a nearly week-long hiatus, it's been announced that the BT21 pop-up store will be re-opening at last.

Universal Music Tweeted announced yesterday via Twitter that the store selling gear from K-pop boy band BTS and Line Friends will be back for a second go this weekend.

We are back!



Come get your favorite BT21 items before they sell out! Only at the #Toronto BT21 pop-up shop in Scarborough Town Centre on Dec 8th & Dec 9th. #BT21 #BT21Toronto pic.twitter.com/SGDX72uDzG — Universal Music CA (@umusic) December 7, 2018

The pop-up at Scarborough Town Centre will re-open tomorrow and last until Sunday at 8 p.m., or until everything gets sold out (which could be quickly).

Omf the line starts at 6am again pic.twitter.com/XGPiwggOTD — 방탄소년단 (@GeerardsC) December 7, 2018

And just like opening day last Saturday, the official line up will start at 6 a.m. outside of the mall's Entrance 1. Expect hundreds of people.

Yayyy!! See you guys again!! I want Koya and maybe another RJ vinyl keychain ring. 🙏💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 what about the medium standing dolls? pic.twitter.com/au5mIVC2lQ — ☜ Ms. Bowen ☞ (@_Addicted2_) December 7, 2018

Most megafans are rejoicing in the fact they can finally get their hands on some merch after an unbearable six days of waiting.

Only 2 days wow...you really hate us @umusic ...you really underestimated Toronto 😤 — Romy #MONO (@RomyBum) December 7, 2018

But some are pretty pissed that the pop-up is only lasting two days.

when the store opened last week it was supposed to run until december 7th (so tomorrow). but all stock was sold out in less than 2 days, so idk if they'll only open for this weekend but lmao bc ppl lined up for 8 hours and got n o t h i n g — 𝑚𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑠𝑠𝑎.*･｡ﾟ stream epiphany; (@taestypapi) December 7, 2018

From what Universal has announced so far, there won't be a extra dates to make up for the week that the store closed down.

is it going to sell-out in a day again? or did y'all foresee this time? bc there's nothing i love more than spending 7 hrs in line to not be able to buy my favorite item, yk? — 𝑚𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑠𝑠𝑎.*･｡ﾟ stream epiphany; (@taestypapi) December 7, 2018

Everyone's also crossing their fingers for more merch than last weekend, since the stock of CHIMMY cushions and other items seemed to have run out in a matter of minutes.

I’m sad 😔 I can’t go, but I hope everyone has a great time and gets what they want. 💜😁 pic.twitter.com/CatTjreIVT — ✨Neta Lee✨ (@__natyourgirl__) December 7, 2018

Either way, it's pretty much guaranteed that the ARMYs will line up for hours regardless of what's in stock. Those who can't make it will just have to live vicariously through everyone else.