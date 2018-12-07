Music
Tanya Mok
Posted 59 minutes ago
bt21 toronto

The BT21 pop-up store in Toronto is opening again

After a nearly week-long hiatus, it's been announced that the BT21 pop-up store will be re-opening at last. 

Universal Music Tweeted announced yesterday via Twitter that the store selling gear from K-pop boy band BTS and Line Friends will be back for a second go this weekend. 

The pop-up at Scarborough Town Centre will re-open tomorrow and last until Sunday at 8 p.m., or until everything gets sold out (which could be quickly). 

And just like opening day last Saturday, the official line up will start at 6 a.m. outside of the mall's Entrance 1. Expect hundreds of people. 

Most megafans are rejoicing in the fact they can finally get their hands on some merch after an unbearable six days of waiting.

But some are pretty pissed that the pop-up is only lasting two days.

From what Universal has announced so far, there won't be a extra dates to make up for the week that the store closed down.

Everyone's also crossing their fingers for more merch than last weekend, since the stock of CHIMMY cushions and other items seemed to have run out in a matter of minutes.

Either way, it's pretty much guaranteed that the ARMYs will line up for hours regardless of what's in stock. Those who can't make it will just have to live vicariously through everyone else.

Lead photo by

@cafe_army

The BT21 pop-up store in Toronto is opening again

