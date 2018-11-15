Toronto's oldest boxing gym is turning into a music venue

The iconic ring where boxing legends like Muhammad Ali and George Chuvalo once trained is transforming into a stage for live performances this weekend.

A new live music series called It's OK* is taking over the iconic Sully's Boxing Club this Saturday with the first episode of their event, which is already sold out.

According to co-founders Alicia Bee and Said Yassin, the series aims to spotlight local musicians in an intimate setting, "with a vibe falling somewhere between Boiler Room and Tiny Desk."

Performers include well-known local producers like Alexonweed, Joseph L'étranger, rapper Sydanie, and JustJohn performing his collaboration with producer Dom Dias.

They'll also be flying out Valee from Chicago—the newest signee to Kanye's label G.O.O.D. Music—to perform for the crowd of up to 200 attendees.