Popular Toronto record shop is moving

One of Toronto’s most popular record stores, Tiny Record Shop, has closed its doors.

They’re not gone for good, though, just moving, and not very far at that. They’ll be taking up residence across the road at their new address 777 Queen Street East, and bringing partner business Token gift shop with them. The two always shared the former space.

The building was sold, and Tiny Record Shop was given a date to move. They won’t be out of the picture for long, as the new location is slated to open in early October with a party to mark the occasion.

The shop celebrated their last day in the (literally) tiny location by offering customers 20 per cent off all new vinyl until close, so regulars had a chance to stock up.

If you missed out, never fear, there are plenty of other great vinyl shops in Toronto where you can get your fix in the interim month.

Lead photo by

Matt Forsythe at Tiny Record Shop

