Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake nice for what

Drake hailed as a feminist hero over new single Nice for What

The Toronto-born superstar previously known as Aubrey Graham broke the internet once again this weekend by releasing a new song called "Nice For What."

Fans have been freaking out over the track all weekend, and even more so over its music video, which dropped alongside the single on Friday night as promised.

The star-studded video, directed by 22-year-old Torontonian artist Karena Evans (who also did God's Plan) is being hailed as a celebration of women, and of black women in particular.

"You can tell this video was directed by a woman because when was the last time you saw such an unabashed celebration of multiple facets of womanhood that wasn't overtly sexual?" writes Danielle A. Scruggs in her review for Refinery29.

"The women here aren't sexual objects to be ogled or prized as another possession for Drake to collect," she continues. "They are presented as the powerful, strong, and graceful women that they are."

Whitney Kimball put it even more directly in a piece for The Muse, writing:

"Director Karena Evans has hereby overthrown the rule of sweatpants boner men over music videos and replaced them with critical thinkers. Long may she reign."

Actors Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones, Letitia Wright, Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldana, Yara Shahidi and Michelle Rodriquez are among the women featured in Drake's new video, alongside icons like American ballerina Misty Copeland and rapper Syd.

Drake doesn't appear on camera much, but in one of the few times he does, he glides through the frame on roller skates.

The song itself is fire, thanks in no small part to the 1998 Lauryn Hill track it samples, "Ex-Factor."

The hook on "Nice For What" is catchy, just like Hill's original – which, as Billboard notes – sampled the Wu-Tang Clan's "Can It Be All So Simple," which sampled "The Way We Were/Try To Remember" by Gladys Knight & The Pips.

The lyrics and subject matter of the song seem to be resonating most among fans today, though, as debates rage over whether or not Drake can for sure be called a feminist icon.

"Nice For What" is the first new song release from Drake since his EP Scary Hours, which included both "God's Plan" and "Diplomatic Immunity."

The artist says he's still putting the final touches on his fifth studio album, which could drop any day.

Lead photo by

Nice for What

