Drake hailed as a feminist hero over new single Nice for What

The Toronto-born superstar previously known as Aubrey Graham broke the internet once again this weekend by releasing a new song called "Nice For What."

Fans have been freaking out over the track all weekend, and even more so over its music video, which dropped alongside the single on Friday night as promised.

Me one second into this new Drake single pic.twitter.com/xyh59km04T — Jonathan. (@hengtimee) April 7, 2018

The star-studded video, directed by 22-year-old Torontonian artist Karena Evans (who also did God's Plan) is being hailed as a celebration of women, and of black women in particular.

"You can tell this video was directed by a woman because when was the last time you saw such an unabashed celebration of multiple facets of womanhood that wasn't overtly sexual?" writes Danielle A. Scruggs in her review for Refinery29.

"The women here aren't sexual objects to be ogled or prized as another possession for Drake to collect," she continues. "They are presented as the powerful, strong, and graceful women that they are."

Drake wasn’t even the focus in his own video instead he highlighted amazing women like Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara, Rashida Jones, Michelle Rodriguez, Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldana and many more and the song is 🔥🔥 too. Amazing! #NiceForWhat pic.twitter.com/oxM7hBDBt7 — germery (@smoaksqueen) April 7, 2018

Whitney Kimball put it even more directly in a piece for The Muse, writing:

"Director Karena Evans has hereby overthrown the rule of sweatpants boner men over music videos and replaced them with critical thinkers. Long may she reign."

Actors Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones, Letitia Wright, Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldana, Yara Shahidi and Michelle Rodriquez are among the women featured in Drake's new video, alongside icons like American ballerina Misty Copeland and rapper Syd.

Drake doesn't appear on camera much, but in one of the few times he does, he glides through the frame on roller skates.

Drake : alright so I wanna shoot a music video displaying a bunch of famous, strong, beautiful, & independent women



Director: alright nice I like it!



Drake : also.....Ima be on roller skates!



Director: .....wait wut?



Drake: pic.twitter.com/5q6hRNgZko — Breezy (@BreezyRodrigvez) April 7, 2018

The song itself is fire, thanks in no small part to the 1998 Lauryn Hill track it samples, "Ex-Factor."

The hook on "Nice For What" is catchy, just like Hill's original – which, as Billboard notes – sampled the Wu-Tang Clan's "Can It Be All So Simple," which sampled "The Way We Were/Try To Remember" by Gladys Knight & The Pips.

Drake made a song about fly women doing their own thing, with fly independent women in the video, directed by a fly independent woman over a beat sampling Lauryn Hill's "Ex-Factor"



This is basically Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" as a rap song



Genius. — the "drumz" is silent (@JoeyDrumzSA) April 7, 2018

The lyrics and subject matter of the song seem to be resonating most among fans today, though, as debates rage over whether or not Drake can for sure be called a feminist icon.

Feminist Drake is the best Drake. #NiceForWhat — Erika (@emesola) April 7, 2018

"Nice For What" is the first new song release from Drake since his EP Scary Hours, which included both "God's Plan" and "Diplomatic Immunity."

The artist says he's still putting the final touches on his fifth studio album, which could drop any day.