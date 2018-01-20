The top 10 recording studios in Toronto

The top recording studios in Toronto play host to musicians and producers who want to record with state-of-the-art equipment and professional staff. If sound quality is a priority, these studios will blow away what you can achieve in your garage or bedroom.

Here are my picks for the top recording studios in Toronto.

Head to this cozy photography-turned-music studio in Corktown for a laid back recording session. With mixing and mastering capabilities also available, you can use Union’s huge Neve 8014 recording console and complete your next big hit. Fun fact: Feist has sang here – enough said.

Co-founded by Josh Korody and Leon Taheny (the same engineer who co-created Union Sound) this studio has been graced by the likes of Tokyo Police Club, on the merit of its staff and super homey vibes alone.

Simultaneously an art gallery, incubator and recording studio, this space is for artists who really want to immerse themselves in the creative scene. Head to this studio on West Queen West and feed off all that artistic energy.

If you want your recording session to feel like a celebrity getaway, enter the gated entrance of this West Queen West studio and enjoy their award-winning rooftop patio between songs. Past clientele include superstars like Usher, Drake, and the Biebs.

You can book this studio in Corktown for a number of purposes, whether you’re looking to record, do some post-production editing or freelance as an engineer. They also provide tutorials on audio software and plugins if you’re trying to up your mixing skills.

Located in the Entertainment District, JL carries a big collection of equipment for your recording needs. Primarily using a EuroDesk MX8000, they also offer big diaphragm mics to capture every nuance of your voice.

Get a studio gift certificate for yourself or a loved one for a session at this Castlefield studio. Sessions can last anywhere between two to five hours, take that time to session with MH’s in-house engineers, including local hip-hop producer PunisherSOUND.

This recording studio in Leslieville has five gorgeous rooms made of Indonesian mahogany wood. If you’re singing with an orchestra or with backup vocals, don’t worry: rooms here can accommodate groups as big as a 25-piece choir.

All three rooms of this Leslieville studio are built with cherry and barn wood, designed to best capture your acoustic capabilities. Their spacious rooms have lounges attached and come equipped with Neve consoles, with different square footage to accommodate your needs.

Mixing digital with some old-school analog equipment, this downtown studio is home to local legends like Nelly Furtado, with newer Toronto acts like Daniel Caesar slipping through this woodsy studio as well.