Film festival coming to Toronto will screen more than 100 movies in 5 nights

A film festival is coming to Toronto where a more than 100 movies will be screened over the course of five nights.

How is that possible, you ask? They're all short films.

The Toronto Short Film Festival is returns to the city next week for their tenth anniversary of screening and celebrating short films.

To mark the milestone, the festival is going to be bigger and better than ever, with 126 original short films screened over the course of the five-night festival.

Anywhere from 7 to 11 "mini-movies" of all genres will be screened in approximately two-hour-long blocks at 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m., each night of the festival, allowing for movie fans and curious spectators alike to get in as many shorts as possible.

Presenting the best of the best short films, you can expect to see movies by Toronto directors, as well as directors from across Canada and the United States as well as a handful of selections from across the globe for a truly diverse viewing experience.

The festival will be held at the Paradise Theatre on Bloor from March 13 through the 17, and tickets, which are priced at $20 per block of movies, are on sale now through Eventbrite.

You can find a full list of films and schedule of year's festival at the Toronto Short Film Festival website.