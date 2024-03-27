There's a new TV show about Toronto's obnoxiously luxurious homes

Toronto is home to many of Canada's elite, with some of the country's most sought-after neighbourhoods boasting over-the-top luxury homes that would turn most blue-collar Canadians green with envy.

And soon you'll be able to gawk at how the top one per cent lives from the plebeian comfort of your own couch thanks to a new streaming series about Toronto's luxury listings, which is set to debut next month.

Prime Video dropped a trailer for the new luxury real estate series Luxe Listings Toronto on Wednesday, offering up a glimpse at the upcoming streaming production ahead of its April 26 debut.

The show is inspired by the hit Australian series Luxe Listings Sydney, following the formula of its successful Aussie counterpart with an inside look at Toronto's wild world of luxury home sales.

The series follows agents from Team Torkan and The Starke Group on a behind-the-scenes look into Toronto's ultra-competitive luxury market, including rare chances to see inside of the multimillion-dollar mansions populating the upper echelon of the city's real estate landscape.

Series leads Peter and Paige Torkan have sold over $1.6 billion in luxury real estate in the Greater Toronto Area, while Brett Starke has built up a luxury real estate empire spanning the region.

The series, which is the latest in Amazon Prime's original slate of Canadian programming, will be available to stream for all Prime Video subscribers on April 26.