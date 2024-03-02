An all-Canadian film festival is coming to Toronto this month

A film festival featuring work by all Canadian filmmakers is coming to Toronto for six days this March.

Cinephiles of Canada, assemble: The Canadian Film Festival is returning this March with a stacked lineup of feature films from Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia, and it's all taking place at the Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre.

56 films will be featured over the festival's six-day run, including 45 short films — 35 of which are from or about Toronto, as part of the festival's new Homegrown Shorts program, spotlighting Toronto talent.

The features at this year's festival include Ian Harnarine’s Doubles, which is adapted from Ian's short film titled Doubles with Slight Pepper, executive produced by Spike Lee and which won for best Canadian Short Film at TIFF 2011.

Not only featuring fictional films, another feature of this year's festival is the documentary WaaPake (Tomorrow), where director Dr. Jules Arita Koostachin explores and shares the pain felt by residential school Survivors.

The festival also features an Industry Series, where aspiring and working Canadian filmmakers alike get the opportunity to learn from and network with professionals through a series of talks and events.

The event will run from March 18 to 23, and tickets and passes go on sale through the festival's website on March 4.

For a full schedule of the Canadian Film Festival and synopses of all feature films, visit the CFF website.