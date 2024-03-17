People in Canada are getting spammed with bizarre Michael Cera ads

If you've scrolled through X (formerly Twitter) lately, you might've come across some bizarre advertisements claiming that Brampton's very own, Michael Cera, was recently caught up in a "sensational scandal" that led to his "arrest."

Unfortunately, the Superbad actor is just the latest celebrity to be the target of deepfake ads on X, which use a combination of newscast-style graphics and badly photoshopped images to lead clicks to cryptocurrency platforms.

Michael Cera now. Just relentless spam.



Thanks elmo, you twat. pic.twitter.com/65MGFocC29 — Gavin Blair (@TheRealMrSweary) March 13, 2024

The advertisements in question show Cera in handcuffs and getting arrested by police, with a dramatic caption underneath the photo that reads, "What happened to him when the cameras turned off?"

Upon clicking the ad — which we strongly advise against — viewers are brought to a fake version of The Wall Street Journal which alleges that Cera is being sued by the Bank of Canada.

Love that I keep getting ads for a Michael Cera scandal pic.twitter.com/Eg1SE3mN2Y — FredMeyerFan (@codyblackedout) March 13, 2024

In January, X users were similarly bombarded with ads that falsely claimed Mary Berg, winner of the third season of MasterChef Canada and host of The Good Stuff on CTV, was arrested.

Some of the ads show the TV personality crying, while others show badly photoshopped images of her in a courtroom or in handcuffs. Similar to Cera, the ads featuring Berg led readers to cryptocurrency websites.

Oh hey the spam advertisers have moved off the photoshops about the TV cooking show host getting arrested to Michael Cera. Still strange and deeply stupid but at least it’s different. pic.twitter.com/SjuuvrzL5f — Skyler Queen (@SkylerQueen91) March 7, 2024

"We are aware of the ongoing issue of fake advertisements targeting Mary Berg. We encourage our followers to remain vigilant against these deceptive ads and report suspicious content to the platform they're using," a statement to The Good Stuff X account reads.

According to the social media platform's manipulation and spam policy, users are not permitted to use "X's services in a manner intended to artificially amplify or suppress information or engage in behaviour that manipulates or disrupts people’s experience or platform manipulation defences on X."

Despite this, the fake advertisements continue to regularly pop up on X, sparking heated debates about the website's advertisement policies and regulations.