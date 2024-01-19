Film
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
shrek script toronto store

Prankster forces Toronto store to print out the entire Shrek script in order instructions

Film
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

GenZ's semi-ironic love of the Shrek film franchise shaped a bizarre prank that left staff at a Toronto dispensary scratching their heads in December.

A clip posted to TikTok last month has been gaining traction on various social media platforms, detailing the outlandish prank where a customer included the entire script of the 2001 comedy/fantasy flick Shrek in the instructions section of their pick-up order, resulting in a receipt so long it would impress even a CVS cash register.

The footage — ironically set to Radiohead's Creep — begins with a befuddled WhatsApp conversation among dispensary staff, before jumping into a clip of the dispensary's register meticulously printing out a receipt for one "Barry Shrek" ordering a single vape cartridge, followed by the entire 9,574-word, 50,922-character Shrek script.

@mswizzardthewizard another day at a toronto dispo i guess 😍 #fyp #foryou #shrek #worklife …? #getouttamyswamp ♬ orijinal ses - arda

Dispensary staff clearly got some enjoyment out of the madness and even kept the receipt as something of a trophy.

The TikTok shows the enormous order taped decoratively to the store wall, and staff even highlighted the memorable "onions" quote where Mike Myers' titular Shrek compares ogres to the layered vegetable.

blogTO has reached out to the creator behind the now-viral TikTok — which has over 5 million views and climbing — and will update this story if additional information becomes available.

In the meantime, any would-be copycat pranksters hoping to pull off a repeat of this stunt may be out of luck.

In a LinkedIn post, cannabis e-commerce consultant Devin Pruitt explains that this stunt "was immediately reported to the support team at Dutchie, who worked tirelessly with the engineering team to limit the special instructions to 500 characters so this issue does not persist."

A recent resurgence in Shrek appreciation has already inspired a handful of Shrek-related events in Toronto in recent years; most notably, a 2023 rave was held themed after the hit movie franchise.

Lead photo by

mswizzardthewizard/TikTok
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Prankster forces Toronto store to print out the entire Shrek script in order instructions

Host of beloved '80s kids' show of Toronto millennial nostalgia has passed away

Amazon to operate massive film production studio in Toronto

Toronto's Matty Matheson interrupted with kiss during Emmy acceptance speech

Toronto's Dan Levy explains why he turned down role in 'Barbie' movie

Matty Matheson makes Toronto and Canada proud with Golden Globes win for The Bear

Toronto now has a Star Wars store

MTV shot their latest Catfish episode in Toronto and it's really easy to tell