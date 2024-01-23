There's a new movie being made about Toronto's notorious poop-throwing villain

One of Toronto's most notorious and disgusting criminal cases of the last decade has been parodied in a satirical movie that will give you flashbacks to the 2019 case of Samuel Opoku, better known as "peepeepoopoo man."

The trailer for what is planned to be a feature-length movie, The Pee Pee Poo Poo Man, dredges up memories of the bizarre 2019 arrest of a 23-year-old man accused of tossing liquified feces on five people at university campuses across Toronto while inconspicuously dressed in construction gear.

Released on Tuesday morning, the trailer from newly-created "Eh24 Films" (a Canadian spin on film studio A24) presents a fictionalized account of the poop-throwing offender's rampage across the city over four years ago.

The search for the real-life Opoku and his subsequent arrest and trial drew public fascination, earning the offender the enduring nickname of "peepeepoopoo man."

Over 100 spectators attended his bail hearing when he was accused of five charges of mischief and five charges of assault with a weapon — that weapon being the aforementioned liquified human excrement.

Opoku — whose lawyer stated he was experiencing mental health challenges at the time of the attacks — was released on bail in 2020, and court proceedings were delayed due to the pandemic.

There have been no public updates on his case since.

In the film, a fictionalized version of Opoku — the only visual similarity to the real-life peepeepoopoo man being a yellow hardhat — can be seen hurling buckets of simulated feces at unsuspecting bystanders in various locations around Toronto.

After eating some corn on the cob in what I'm assuming is an attempt to bedazzle his excrement, the fictionalized peepeepoopoo man proceeds to attack random people in places like the Bayview Extension and St. Lawrence Market.

Filmmaker Braden Sitter Sr. tells blogTO that he has been working on the feature-length film with friends as a side-project since May 2022, the group committing approximately 50 hours of shooting time thus far during off-hours.

"It's really low budget and most of it was shot on cheap camcorders but I want it to feel huge like something Michael Mann or Christopher Nolan might do," Sitter tells blogTO, explaining he wants the film "to be like The French Connection but with pee and poo."

Sitter's own friends are all featured as actors in the film, and he explains that about half the cast are filmmakers who pulled double-duty assisting in camera and sound production.

As for the climactic shots of feces being dumped on victims, Sitter says that the crew "only had once chance dumping the bucket so we always needed lots of angles," and that having several filmmakers involved in the project was a key factor in bringing in the gear required to capture the faux fecal flinging from multiple angles.

"If you are broke and want to make movies, you need to have friends that are down with the sickness and I've been lucky to connect with this group of people that understand what I'm going for and are willing to get messy to make it happen."

Sitter contends that "any happiness and artistic fulfillment I have enjoyed in working on this project comes from working with them."

But the big question viewers may have is, "what are they using to simulate the poopoo?"

It turns out that it was simply melted ice cream.

Sitter explains that his friend Rishi, who plays the titular poo predator, wielded buckets of the melted frozen dessert to replicate the colour and consistency of the most violent diarrhea.

The trailer closes out with a surprise cameo from Spencer Rice, of Kenny vs. Spenny fame, who appears alongside Kids in the Hall alum Paul Bellini – a pair Sitter describes as "beautiful wizards."

"I'm reluctant to put into words what it is about the [peepeepoopoo man] story that resonates, but for the people who are into it, they seem to really get it," said Sitter.

"For me, it has something to do with living in a hostile environment. Not just in an ambient potential violence sort of way but maybe something more spiritually frightening. I like living here but there are days when I read the news or walk down the street and can't help but feel like I am under some kind of psychic attack."

However, this pet project hasn't come cheap, and Sitter is hoping "any big-shot producers out there with deep pockets that want to see the movie happen faster" will reach out with some much-needed investment.

Regardless of the personal cost, Sitter says the film is now in post-production, and is promising a release date before the end of 2024.

Fans impatient for the film can now phone an official Pee Pee Poo Poo hotline, which Sitter intends to leave up for another month or so, urging people to call the hotline at 1-855-POO-POO2.