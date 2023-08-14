Film
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Win reserved seating at a Toronto Outdoor Picture Show screening of The Matrix

Toronto Outdoor Picture Show's summer-long season of outdoor cinema events is underway at parks and public spaces across the city.

The final three screenings of the summer take place at Evergreen Brick Works from August 29 - 31.

We are giving you and a friend a chance to win reserved seating and snacks at the screening of The Matrix at 8 p.m. on August 29 at the outdoor pavilion Evergreen Brick Works.

Check out all the contest details here.

Lead photo by

Toronto Outdoor Picture Show
