Comedy legend Will Ferrell was just spotted filming a new project in Toronto

Toronto is known as Hollywood North for its growing prominence in film production, and the city's never-ending string of celeb sightings proves that title is still going strong.

Comedy legend Will Ferrell was spotted in Toronto last week filming scenes for his latest project. Captured and sent to blogTO by a local resident, Ferell can be seen on a set in the Regent Park area, complete with a gigantic fan and multiple cameras.

Will Ferrell was spotted filming a new project in Toronto last week - 📹 gainzonheels #Toronto #WillFerrell pic.twitter.com/61sM7j8uod — blogTO (@blogTO) January 24, 2023

It is not 100 per cent certain which role Ferrell's Toronto appearance is supporting, but some are speculating that he is in town working on The Flash movie, playing 'Reverse Flash.'

In the provided clip, the 55-year-old SNL alum is not dressed in any discernable superhero wear to suspect he is filming for the aforementioned DC Comics movie, though this could just be a scene where the character is living life as a regular Joe.

According to the City of Toronto and ACTRA, there are multiple projects currently being filmed in Toronto right now including Elliot Page's Backspot, a queer cheerleading drama and the sci-fi romance Fingernails from Christos Nikou.

Maybe Ferrell is playing a cheerleading coach? It would make sense since he is wearing a tracksuit in that clip. Ferrell famously played an exuberant cheerleader in his SNL days alongside fellow comedy legend Molly Shannon.

If Ferrell's new project in Toronto requires the actor to make an extended stay in the city, there's a good chance there will be many more spottings, but probably not as many as Adam Sandler - who was captured many times in the city last summer.