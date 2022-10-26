Open casting call in Toronto looking for actors to star in new Disney+ series

Attention Toronto actors and Disney-lovers, now is your chance to land a part in an upcoming TV series that is set to shoot in the city for the winter months.

There is an open casting call from Disney+ and ABC signature, who are looking for 18+ actors to play a host of teenagers for the upcoming Witch Mountain series.

The pilot episode is scheduled to be filmed in Toronto from Nov. 18 - Dec. 14 with post-production taking place in Los Angeles.

With five Witch Mountain movies already made, including the 2009 film with Dwayne Johnson in 2009, this series is said to be based on the 1968 Escape to Witch Mountain novel by Alexander Key.

Cast and crew haven't been announced but the series will be co-written by Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett, the pair behind 12 Monkeys.

For the Toronto pilot, no acting experience is necessary. Submissions must be made before Nov. 4 to witchmountaincasting@gmail.com