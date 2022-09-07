45 must-see movies at TIFF 2022 by day of the festival

With in-person screening back at full capacity, this year's Toronto International Film Festival is pulling out all the stops to ensure this massive public festival lives up to its firmly established reputation as a premiere destination for cinephiles from around the world.

With dozens of world premieres, buzzy titles, festival favourites making their local debut, locally-themed flicks, A-list celebrites in town, and more, it can all be a bit overwhelming.

To help you select what to do on a given day we've assembled a list of some of the highlight film and events you may want to try and fit into your schedule.

Here's what movies to see each day for TIFF 2022.

Sept. 8

This year the film festival actually opens up with the first two episodes of Season Five of The Handmaid's Tale ( 5:00pm, Bell Lightbox 1) the adaptation of local icon Margaret Atwood's dystopian tale that resonates all the more with recent political developments down south.

Sally El Hosaini's epic The Swimmers (8:00pm, Roy Thompson Hall) looks to be quite powerful, while docs about Buffy Sainte Marie (8:30pm, Bell Lightbox 1) and Louis Armstrong (6:00pm, Bell Lightbox 2) provide some welcome musical non-fiction.

Yet it's the Midnight Madness opener, The Weird Al Story (11:59pm, Royal Alex) that's got us most excited.

Sept. 9

At an evening gala Viola Davis bring forth a royal command performance with The Woman King (5:45pm, Roy Thompson Hall), while local critic-turned-filmmaker Chandler Levack sets the mood for the entire fest with her aptly titled I Like Movies (6:15pm, Scotiabank Theatre).

Someone made a movie about what it was like growing up in suburban Ontario in the 2000shttps://t.co/p0vRTMYyLI #Ontario — blogTO (@blogTO) August 27, 2022

The same evening powerhouse Toronto filmmaker Clement Virgo returns with Brother (6:30pm, Princess of Wales), while every Swiftie in a million mile radius will try and get into the In Conversation with Taylor Swift (7:00pm, Bell Lightbox 1) where they'll screen her All Too Well short film as a 35mm print.

Sept. 10

If you missed the premiere the night before you can catch the afternoon screening of Bros (12:30pm, Roy Thompson Hall), Nicholas Stoller's wild LGBTQ+ romcom, and then stick around for Hubert Davis' documentary Black Ice about the complicated yet vital story of our national winter sport.

Later that evening some Spielberg kid is making his TIFF debut with with World Premiere of The Fabelmans (9:15pm, Princess of Wales), while simultaneous the comic geniuses behind Documentary Now! (9:15pm, Scotiabank Theatre 1) bring their fare to town.

Sept. 11

Wake up to Rian Johnson's welcome muder mystery sequel with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (9:00am, Princess of Wales), then maybe dive into Henry Selick's diabolic stop motion adventure Wendell & Wild (12:30pm, Princess of Wales).

Zachary Wigon provides some Sanctuary (9:00pm, Royal Alex), while fest faves Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne bring the drama with The Good Nurse (9:45pm, Princess of Wales)

Sept. 12

The biggest post-Venice buzz may be reserved for Brendan Fraser's return to the big screen courtesy of Darren Aronofsky's The Whale (11:30am, Scotiabank 2), which screens this day opposite the Harry Styles starrer My Policeman (12:00pm, Scotiabank Theatre 1).

Plenty will be haunting Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin (6:30pm, Princess of Wales), and I cannot recommend Oliver Hermanus's Sundance gem Living (7:30pm, Scotiabank Theatre 2) enough. And Brett Morgen's Bowie-tacular doc Moonage Daydream (9:30pm, Cinesphere) rocks out at Ontario Place.

Sept. 13

Florian Zeller follows The Father with The Son (12:00pm, Bell Lightbox 1), while Toronto's beloved Sarah Polley shows us Women Talking (6:30pm, Princess of Wales).

The same evening the Palme d'or winner Triangle Of Sadness (9:30pm, Princess of Wales) finally makes its local debut, or check out Cannes serial-killer hit Holy Spider (9:45pm, Bell Lightbox 1) at the same time, making sure to catch up on the one you missed later.

Sept. 14

The title of Sean Garrity's The End of Sex (3:00pm, Scotiabank Theatre 2) may speak to how we're all feeling by mid fest, for better or worse, while The People's Joker (7:30pm, Scotiabank Theatre 2) looks to mess with our expectations of comic book-movie fare.

Meanwhile, Oscar winner Peter Farrelly returns to the festival with The Greatest Beer Run Ever (9:30pm, Princess of Wales), while South African crime caper The Umbrella Man (9:30pm, Scotiabank Theatre 14) looks to be a sleeper hit.

Sept. 15

Marie Kreutzer's Corsage (12:30pm, Scotiabank Theatre 4) looks positively splendid, while Causeway (3:00pm, Princess of Wales) sees the welcome return of Jennifer Lawrence to these shores.

Catherine Hardwicke's Prisoners Daughter (5:30pm, Royal Alex) gets the gala treatment, while Koren political/action/thriller Hunt (9:00pm, Roy Thompson Hall) follows soon after.

Sept. 16

As things get a bit more chill why not check out Edward Berger's retelling of All Quiet on the Western Front (3:15pm, Bell Lightbox 2), or maybe dream of a Return to Seoul (4:30pm, Scotiabank Theatre 4).

Maybe you'd rather generate some Paris Memories (6:00pm, Roy Thompson Hall), or simply revel in Werner Herzog's brainy Theatre of Thought (8:00pm, Scotiabank 12)

Sept. 17

Hong Sangsoo saunters into TIFF with Walk Up (10:00am, Bell Lightbox 4), while all this Poitier are celebrated in the doc Sidney (12:00pm, Bell Lightbox 1).

There's pure joy to be found with Joyland (3:50pm, Scotiabank Theatre 3), while we can all take out time to join Shekhar Kapur in asking What's Love Got to Do With it? (9:00pm, Scotiabank Theatre 1)

Sept. 18

By the end it may well feel like a Return to Dust (11:35am, Scotiabank Theatre 11), so maybe try and be uplifted with Tanya Tagaq doc Ever Deadly (1pm, Bell Lightbox 2).

While on this last day it's fair to celebrate that We Are Still Here (3:35pm, Sociabank Theatre 11), maybe it's best to cap it all off with Martika Ramiez Escobar's weird and wild Midnight Madness romp Leonor Will Never Die (2:45pm, Scotiabank 3)