family feud canada taping

You can now attend a taping of Family Feud Canada in Toronto for free

If you're a Family Feud fan and have always wanted to attend a taping of the show, well now's your chance to go to a free taping of the Canadian version of the show in Toronto.

CBC announced that the hit show is returning for a fourth season and you can sign up to be a part of the audience.

All you have to do is pick the time and day of your choice and register for the ticket. After that you should receive an email confirmation and you're good to go.

It is good to note that the entire process will take up to 5 hours, from arriving at CBC Studios to leaving.

There is also a dress code you'll need to follow if you want to be a part of the audience. You must wear upscale dark clothing. No white tops or clothes with any logos are permitted.

A ticket to the show also doesn't guarantee a seat to the taping so make sure to arrive early to secure your seat.

Taping for Family Feud Canada starts from August 6 through October 10 giving you a ton of chances to check out a taping or head to multiple if you're keen on the experience. 

Lead photo by

Family Feud Canada
