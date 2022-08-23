Cloud that looks like Baby Yoda appears in sky above Toronto highway

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a disturbingly-realistic three-dimensional rendering of a popular Disney-era Star Wars character's head made from clouds!

A TikTok user who appears to be neither a wizard nor an advanced CGI animator is blowing minds all over the world this week with video footage of something that looks eerily similar to the disembodied head of Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) floating above Toronto.

Fans of the Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian (and pop culture generally) will be able to recognize the distinct shape of Baby Yoda's face and ears in the sky high above Highway 400, as pictured in the aforementioned TikTok post.

"Please tell me you see Baby Yoda," wrote Lirey2021 in her post when uploading the clip on Monday.

Hundreds of people have since confirmed that they do, in fact, see the mystical creature of unspecified origin in Toronto's stormy skies.

A spitting image of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian was spotted high above Toronto this week - 📹 Lirey2021 https://t.co/i9KcPBhu3O? #Toronto pic.twitter.com/2kvOKLE1ha — blogTO (@blogTO) August 23, 2022

Shot from a car heading northbound on Highway 400 near the offramp for Keele and set to the original Star Wars theme song, the short video had been viewed more than 166,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

Some commenters on TikTok say they had to watch the clip a few times to see Grogu appear, but most seem convinced that this weird cloud formation really does look like The Mandalorian's "child."

"The force is strong with this one," reads one comment.

"The dark side clouds everything. Impossible to see, the future is," reads another.

Aside from declarations of "YES!" or "I SEE HIM!" and Star Wars jokes, the comments revolve largely around how much it sucks to drive on Toronto-area highways.

"He's telling you not to take the Black Creek exit," joked one commenter, to which another replied: "If anything he's saying stay the hell off the 401 lol."

Some solid traffic advice from a baby alien, if ever such a thing existed.