Film
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Arnold Schwarzenegger toronto

Arnold Schwarzenegger gives huge compliment to local man while biking in Toronto

Film
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's not everyday you see Arnold Schwarzenegger biking around Toronto - (though it seems to becoming more common). It's also not everyday The Terminator compliments you on your physique.

But that's exactly what happened to one lucky person who happened to stroll by The Austrian Oak just a few days ago.

According to Toronto resident named Saverio, he recently caught Schwarzenegger biking around the city with his security entourage and instantly recognized the megastar.

Perhaps what is is even more surprising is that Schwarzenegger struck up a conversation with Saverio - and not the other way around.

"But what struck me is he started the conversation as soon as I looked at him and he noticed I noticed it [was] him and he's like 'looking good!'," Saverio said while detailing his experience.

A bit star struck, Saverio asked the former Governor of California's permission for a picture, which his security detail immediately shot down.

"His security said no but then [Schwarzenegger] turned around and complimented my biceps and he said 'oh come on, look at his biceps,' then he said 'your only getting a picture because you have nice biceps!'."

What a compliment!

Saverio admits he was left speechless by the comment and tried to remain cool, calm and collective when posing for a quick snap.

After this, Schwarzenegger took off on his bike and pedaled into the sunset. 

This isn't the first time Schwarzenegger has been spotted cycling through Toronto, around a month ago he and Tom Arnold were spotting pedalling around Spadina Avenue - a cigar in mouth.

In May, Schwarzenegger was also spotted biking at University Avenue and Queen Street West. It appears the five time Mr. Universe and seven time Mr. Olympia has a penchant for cycling in the city!

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Cloud that looks like Baby Yoda appears in sky above Toronto highway

Arnold Schwarzenegger gives huge compliment to local man while biking in Toronto

Toronto streets transformed into NYC for filming of latest season of The Boys

Brendan Fraser coming to Toronto to receive huge award and many say it's about time

Adam Sandler just visited a Toronto dog groomer with his adorable bulldog

Amazon reveals Toronto filming locations for some huge scenes in The Boys

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn is coming to Toronto

The history of the Littlest Hobo and its iconic theme song in Toronto