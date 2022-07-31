You can watch free movies in a historic courtyard under the stars in Toronto

If you're looking for a way to spend your Saturday nights and you just happen to love watching movies, then grab your blanket and head out to this courtyard in Toronto that will be playing free movies under the stars.

Saint Peter Catholic Church will be hosting free outdoor movie nights on select Saturdays on their main lawn. The historic building has been around since the early 1900s, and provides a scenic setting as the sun goes down and (hopefully) the stars come out.

Bring your lawn chair or blanket and head to the courtyard of the church for a free screening of a classic film or recent releases. The seculded spot will make you forget you're right in the middle of central Toronto.

There's no need to bring your own snacks as there will be snacks sold for $1 that you can munch on while watching the movie. If the weather decides not to cooperate, the screening will then be held inside the church in the basement auditorium.

The next two screenings will be on August 6 with a screening of The Bad Guys and on August 20 with a screening of Eternals.

Movies start at 9:00 p.m. but make sure to come earlier to get a good spot in the courtyard.

Saint Peter Catholic Church is located at 840 Bathurst Street.

If you can't get enough of free movie watching, make sure to check out the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show, an outdoor film festival where you can watch movies under the stars all summer long.