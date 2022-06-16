U of T is getting a brand new course all about Squid Game

Squid Game, the South Korean dystopian drama that became Netflix's biggest-ever series at launch when it was released in September, is officially getting a Season 2 — and University of Toronto students can celebrate by taking a course that's all about the show.

Paolo Granata, an associate Professor in Book and Media Studies at St. Michael's College in the University of Toronto, announced this week that in light of the Season 2 news, he'll officially be offering an advanced course on "Squid Game and the Media" to students in the BMS program next year.

"I was inspired, almost obsessed and excited at the same time, by the possibility to understand why Squid Game became suddenly so popular, what's its essence, or the (s)quiddity (pardon the pun) of this successful media phenomenon," he told blogTO.

"I believe the answers lie in the nine episodes of this survival drama, and I will mentor my students to discover them, aiming at using Squid Game as a lens to understand contemporary society."

With the announcement of #SquidGame Season 2 by #Netflix, it’s a green light 🟢 for my BMS411 advanced course on 'Squid Game and the Media' I'll be teaching this Winter at the @UofTArtSci @uStMikes #UofT BMS program.



👉 Any ideas, proposals, thoughts, experts?

Please step in! pic.twitter.com/EsMwOQqG8y — Paolo Granata (@paologranata) June 13, 2022

The course will explore a variety of questions and themes related to Squid Game and the media phenomenon it has become, including its codes and symbols; its impact on contemporary culture; the ethics, aesthetics, semiotics and politics of Squid Game; the philosophical, psychological and sociological concerns evoked; the linguistic, cinematic and dramaturgical aspects; as well as its implications from a cross‐cultural socio‐economic perspective.

And, in true Squid Game fashion, you can bet there'll be games built into the course.

"I'm tempted by the idea of organizing the dalgona cookie challenge, as one of my students already gave me some of those honeycomb cookies. I also may assign each student a two-digit number, to get into Squid Game mindset," Granata said. "But I promise no student will be eliminated over the course of the weeks!"

The course, called BMS411, will be offered to fourth-year BMS students at U of T in the winter 2023 semester, and Granata is hoping the course will line up with the release of Season 2.

"I'd love to organize, beyond the classroom, some watch parties to enjoy the new episodes together, maybe involving the community of students in the Book and Media Studies," he said. "Popcorn will be provided!"