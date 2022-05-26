Film
Michelle Payot
Posted 52 minutes ago
outdoor movies toronto

You can catch a free concert and movie under the stars in Toronto this summer

Film
Michelle Payot
Posted 52 minutes ago
Have you ever had to make the difficult decision between whether you should head out to a concert or watch a movie on a night out? Well now you don't have to choose because you can catch a free concert and movie under the stars in Toronto this summer.

Head out to College Park where the Downtown Yonge BIA is hosting their series, College Park After Hours.

Grab a picnic blanket to check out local musicians play a free concert before the screening of a film.

Don't worry about bringing any snacks because you can grab one at the farmers' market that is conveniently located at the park.

The lineup of performances include The Guitar Guys, Moskitto Bar, Alex Bird and Lost in Japan. 

The movies being screened are Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Jumanji, La La Land and Back To The Future.

College Park After Hours will be running on select nights throughout the summer, on June 8, July 6, August 10 and September 7.

There is some seating provided but it is limited so it's recommended that you bring your own blankets or lawn chairs if you don't want to just sit on the grass.

The concert starts at 5:00 p.m. while the movie screening starts at 6:30 p.m.

If you can't get enough of these free movie nights, head to Coffee and Clothing on Pape as they host a free weekly movie night on their back patio all summer long.

