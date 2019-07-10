City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago

college park toronto

Yonge and College just got a major makeover

College Park has undergone major renovations and despite its high pedestrian volumes, it now has more to offer than ever. 

Mayor John Tory along with city councillors and staff officially reopened the park today and introduced its brand new features. Renovations on the park began back in 2016.

In the winter, the park will have a five-metre-wide skating trail named after famous Canadian skater Barbara Ann Scott

In the summer, it'll be used as a walking loop. 

The park also has a water fountain and multiple sculptures throughout. 

In a news release, Mayor John Tory said "The College Park revitalization is an excellent example of the well-designed public spaces we can create when we work together with a focus on community and what we know our residents want." 

Ward 11 University-Rosedale Councillor Mike Layton was also present at the reopening earlier today. 

In the same release, Layton said "I am excited to see College Park become a networking hub for local residents and visitors to the city. This revitalization brings with it a space for people to participate in recreational activity, or spend a moment relaxing in a unique urban environment." 

City of Toronto

