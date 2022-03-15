Film
Michelle Payot
Posted 31 minutes ago
star trek strange new worlds

A new series in this iconic franchise was seen filming in Toronto

Film
Michelle Payot
Posted 31 minutes ago
Toronto is known for being the set to so many movies and tv series, usually as a stand-in for other major cities like New York or Chicago.

From Nightmare Alley, Turning Red, and The Handmaid's Tale, there's a reason why the city is known as North Hollywood.

It's time to add another major tv series to the ever growing list because the new Star Trek show was just spotting filming in Toronto.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Captain Pike and the starship USS Enterprise crew as they explore new worlds through the galaxy during the decade before Star Trek: The Orginal Series.

Some eagle-eyed locals have spotted some signs of filming the new series in downtown Toronto.

Signs with the code name Lily & Isaac have been seen around the Financial District, closing Bay Street, Jordan Street and Wellington Street to film.

Fans have even spotted filming at Yonge and Dundas Square.

Others clocked stars Paul Wesley and Christina Chong at the Eaton Centre.

Paul Wesley is known for his role as Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries and his fans have expressed how excited they are that he's currently in Toronto.

With some fans actively trying to meet him while filming.

A few fans have been lucky enough to get a chance to say hi and grab a picture with Wesley.

Filming for the second season began in February and plans on wrapping up production by June.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is expected to drop on Paramout+ on May 5 so make sure to stay tuned to see if you can spot some Toronto landmarks.

