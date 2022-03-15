A new series in this iconic franchise was seen filming in Toronto

Toronto is known for being the set to so many movies and tv series, usually as a stand-in for other major cities like New York or Chicago.

From Nightmare Alley, Turning Red, and The Handmaid's Tale, there's a reason why the city is known as North Hollywood.

It's time to add another major tv series to the ever growing list because the new Star Trek show was just spotting filming in Toronto.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Captain Pike and the starship USS Enterprise crew as they explore new worlds through the galaxy during the decade before Star Trek: The Orginal Series.

Some eagle-eyed locals have spotted some signs of filming the new series in downtown Toronto.

@TOFilming_EM There’s a production called “Lily & Isaac” being filmed in front of the ROM on Bloor St W, i think its the new Star Trek show? pic.twitter.com/ieioFRD8CB — cami ❄️ (@LovclyMikkelsen) March 5, 2022

Signs with the code name Lily & Isaac have been seen around the Financial District, closing Bay Street, Jordan Street and Wellington Street to film.

#startrek #StrangeNewWorlds aka #lilyandisaac is filming 🎬 in downtown Toronto 🇨🇦 on a very snowy and cold March day. ❄️ Bay Street, Jordan Street and Wellington Streets are closed, just west of Yonge. @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/qQXxVJgwfc — Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) March 13, 2022

Fans have even spotted filming at Yonge and Dundas Square.

🚨BREAKING - NEW SNW CHARACTER?#StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds was spotted filming on the streets of Toronto today, revealing a new guest star (or new recurring character?) for season 2 played by #PaulWesley (formerly of the Vampire Diaries), along side Christina Chong (La'an). https://t.co/nZXc0XovdR pic.twitter.com/3TcwWASrbJ — Trek Central (@TheTrekCentral) March 15, 2022

Others clocked stars Paul Wesley and Christina Chong at the Eaton Centre.

Paul Wesley and Christina Chong at the Toronto Eaton Centre today. #StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/cxZzeTcYFM — Andrew Thomas (@andrewbent) March 15, 2022

Paul Wesley is known for his role as Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries and his fans have expressed how excited they are that he's currently in Toronto.

PAUL WESLEY IS IN TORONTO I NEED TO MEET HIMM — mayank (@biebersmybro) March 15, 2022

With some fans actively trying to meet him while filming.

i walked past a set and literally thought to myself “isn’t paul wesley in toronto?” and kept mf walking and then i see THIS pic.twitter.com/bEXZMILq7r — talea (@hxsiess) March 15, 2022

A few fans have been lucky enough to get a chance to say hi and grab a picture with Wesley.

Filming for the second season began in February and plans on wrapping up production by June.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is expected to drop on Paramout+ on May 5 so make sure to stay tuned to see if you can spot some Toronto landmarks.