Here are locals' favourite movies and television shows based in Toronto

It's a pretty monumental day in Toronto film history, Friday marking the Disney+ premiere of the new Pixar feature film Turning Red, the first-ever full-length animated Disney movie set right here in the 416.

Toronto has a long history of appearing in film and television, often serving merely as a stand-in for other cities thanks to local incentives that make it more cost-effective to dress Toronto as New York or Chicago than hosting a production in those locations.

With a new film celebrating Toronto culture, blogTO asked Twitter to share some of their favourite flicks and television shows set or shot in Toronto.

With ‘Turning Red’ releasing on Friday, what film or television series best represented Toronto? #TurningRed #CanadianFilms #CanadianTelevision — blogTO (@blogTO) March 10, 2022

There were some obvious picks that it would be criminal to ignore, with many mentions of the 2010 cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and of course, every iteration of Degrassi in existence.

A more recent hit, Kim's Convenience, also got some shoutouts from fans. Though this isn't the only past television show about a convenience store in multicultural Toronto noted by Twitter followers, with King of Kensington telling similar stories through a Jewish-Canadian lens from 1975 to 1980.

A wide range of responses included throwback classics, including those cringey teen dramas that permeated the airwaves through the 90s and 2000s. Among this genre, Ready or Not depicted 90s life in Toronto's suburbs with a cast that included Ryan Gosling. Word is a reboot is in the works.

Ready or Not - covers more of the GTA/suburban landscape in the 90s. But the show was so Canadian it hurts. Please add this to the Weird Sex and Snowshoes archives. — Charmaine May Santiago (@_CellarDoor86) March 10, 2022

Another 90s series filmed in Toronto, Forever Knight was about — and I swear I'm not making this up — an 800-year-old vampire working as a Toronto homicide to overcome the guilt of killing for centuries.

I just go for the classics... "Forever Knight". Love to see how the city looked like in the 80's 90's. It's funny, I was a teenager and loved that series back home with no idea I was going to ended up here — Edgar J. Rodríguez (@Kensalgestar) March 10, 2022

Thankfully, one commenter mentioned Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's dark, mind-bending 2013 film, Enemy.

In this writer's opinion, the movie's oppressive, sepia-toned Toronto is hands-down the most aesthetically impressive depiction of the city, specifically the end credits sequence (major spoiler alert if you watch the bit before the credits).

There were some more obscure choices, like the late 2000s Canadian version of U.S. show Cash Cab, which serves as more of a window into the popped-collar club bro era than a depiction of the city itself.

Some entries weren't even set in Toronto, like 90s cop comedy-drama Due South. Despite being set in Chicago, there was often zero effort made to hide the clear evidence this was filmed in and around the 416.

Due South. Yes, it was ‘set’ in Chicago but Toronto was visible all the time. Plus 🇨🇦 flags in background of shots. The writing was pure Canadian ethos. — Theresa O'Connor (@Theresa_OC) March 10, 2022

It may not actually show filmed depictions of the city, but the computer-animated Turning Red has already tapped into the city's nostalgia and culture to create what could become a memorable representation of the city we love.