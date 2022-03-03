Film
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
sex life netflix season 2

Hit Netflix show is filming on downtown Toronto streets right now

Film
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
Toronto is known as Hollywood North, often used as a backdrop for various movies and TV series including The Handmaid's Tale, Nightmare Alley, and Reacher.

You can add another show to the ever growling list as a hit Netflix series continues to film on downtown Toronto streets right now.

Sex/Life is a drama TV series based on the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton that follows the story of a suburban mother and wife. The character is experiencing a midlife crisis and yearning for her past wild-child lifestyle.

Although the show takes place in New York City, filming for the series takes place in Toronto, with interior shots being filmed at Dixie Studios in Mississauga. 

Some eagle-eyed locals have spotted the cast currently filming scenes in downtown Toronto.

Others have also spotted the production crew at the ROM.

The second season of Sex/Life began filming in February and plans on wrapping up production by May.

The first season of Sex/Life is available to be streamed on Netflix now. See if you can try to spot some Toronto buildings.

