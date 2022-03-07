These are the movies and TV shows filming in Toronto this spring

One of the best perks of living in a city like Toronto is knowing that some of your favourite TV shows and movies are shot here.

Whether it's the chance of running into a celebrity, spotting landmarks while scrolling Netflix, or being able to point out locations to your friends, it always adds a little something extra to the entertainment.

This year, quite a few popular shows have already announced they'll be making Toronto their home for a few weeks.

Here's what's filming in Toronto this Spring.

Chucky

The spinoff of one of the most beloved horror franchises is set to begin filming its second season in Toronto this year as early as April. With filming expected to last at least four months, there could be plenty of horrifying moments seeing the nefarious toy lurking around the city.

Sex/Life

This popular Netflix series based on the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton has already begun filming in Toronto with on-camera production expected to go on until May.

Hit Netflix show is filming on downtown Toronto streets right now https://t.co/6b5VRtI0Fp #Toronto #Netflix — blogTO (@blogTO) March 3, 2022

The series has already taken over a few downtown Toronto streets with eagle-eyed fans snapping a few photos of cast members and camera crews on location.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

This prequel series has already been filming in Toronto for well over a month with the premiere episode set to launch on May 5. Listed as a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the show will follow the crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike.

Toronto is no stranger to famous vehicles cruising through the streets, but this might mark the first time we've seen one floating in the sky.

Filming Update!#StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds beamed down to the ROM yesterday for some filming 🖖🎥🎬 https://t.co/G05biJs5hm — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 5, 2022

The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale has already begun filming across Ontario and plenty of stops in Toronto are planned along the way. Seeing actors in costume for this show can be quite unnerving as often it means witnessing dozens of handmaid's marching down the street in the most unnerving fashion.

Regardless, the hit series has called Toronto home since the beginning so it's no surprise to find out they're back for season five.

Titans

The fourth season of this popular HBO Max series will be spending most of the year in Toronto with filming having already started and expected to last well into September.

Starring a number of DC heroes including Superboy, Starfire, Raven, and Dick Grayson, it's just one of many productions that have brought comic book heroes to the city.

Degrassi

Maybe the new series people are most excited for, the remake of the hit series Degrassi will be returning to its roots as it films in Toronto later this year.

With the series set to launch in 2023, on camera production isn't set to start until later in the year but there's no doubt people will be spending plenty of time trying to discover if we can expect a cameo from Drake or any other alumni in the franchise reboot.