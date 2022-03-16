Film
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago

Disney just dropped the new trailer for Ms. Marvel starring a Markham teen and it looks epic

Yet another person from the GTA has been transformed into a hero of the Marvel Universe, this time for a new show streaming on Disney+.

Ms. Marvel stars 19-year-old Iman Vellani, who was originally born in Markham and is an alumnus of Unionville High School.

Vellani plays the titular character, a Pakistani-American teen (and avid superhero fan) named Kamala Khan who is struggling with all of the typical high school stuff — crushes, mean girls, parental drama, fitting in and finding one's place in the world.

Things get a bit more complicated when the daydreaming girl from New Jersey gets powers of her own and becomes Ms. Marvel, just one more thing to balance as she comes of age.

Fellow Marvel superhero and GTAer Simu Liu is among those who have already chimed in with support for the upcoming series and its new trailer, which was released on Tuesday.

Liu took to Twitter early morning Wednesday to say that the show is just another example of how "all Marvel projects are made for universal audiences, like Miss Marvel" in a deliberately-worded statement meant to echo and poke fun at the white dude film critic who is presently being roasted for his review of the new Toronto-based Pixar film Turning Red, about a Chinese-Canadian teen girl.

"The target audience for this one feels very specific, and very narrow. If you are in it, this might work well for you. I am not in it. This was exhausting," reviewer Sean O'Connell wrote in CinemaBlend, to much backlash

Just like Turning Red, Ms. Marvel is treading exciting new ground by introducing the MCU's first Muslim superhero, who is also a teen girl who white men will tragically have to deal with potentially not relating to, in every aspect.

As Khan says in the trailer: "It's not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world." (Until now.)

Alongside the up-and-coming Vellani, viewers will also recognize viral Instagram personality Jordan Firstman, who plays Khan's guidance counsellor, and a soundtrack that includes hits from another Toronto-area native, the Weeknd.

Ms. Marvel's six episodes are set to premiere on the platform on June 8, a precursor to the upcoming feature-length flick The Marvels, in which Vellani will once again play Khan/Ms. Marvel.

Lead photo by

Marvel Studios/Disney+

