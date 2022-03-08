White film critic says Turning Red not for him and people have thoughts

A white guy just called new Toronto-based Pixar film Turning Red "exhausting" in a review, and he's getting absolutely roasted for it.

It's not necessarily the word in particular that's getting him in hot water, but the context he used it in.

The movie centres around Mei Lee, a 13-year-old member of Toronto's Asian community who turns into a giant red panda.

"Some Pixar films are made for a universal audience," reviewer Sean O'Connell tweeted along with a link to his review of the movie in CinemaBlend.

"The target audience for this one feels very specific, and very narrow. If you are in it, this might work well for you. I am not in it. This was exhausting."

God, this is terrible criticism. Writing about art requires empathy. “This wasn’t made for me” is a starting point, not THE point pic.twitter.com/sbc7BjE9Bi — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) March 8, 2022

People have been quick to fire back to the tweet, immediately poking holes in the concept that Pixar makes movies for universal audiences, as he avows only the company's "finest" features do.

I have been asked to relate to so many orphan boys in my life. How did I, a girl with living parents, ever manage? — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) March 8, 2022

The reason I love Monsters, Inc. is clear: I am a monster who works in a monster factory — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) March 8, 2022

Who among us doesn't relate to being a Parisian chef in training being controlled by a rat? Tale as old as time — Samanthaaaa (@Samanthaaaachan) March 8, 2022

Others are pointing out that as a white guy, O'Connell not being in the "very specific, and very narrow" audience isn't necessarily a bad thing.

How much you wanna bet this person is used to being the "default" in everything they consume 😐 pic.twitter.com/SNFC5i8MUk — Fezco can Bob this Ross!! (@KookieAwkward) March 8, 2022

One might even say that considering the movie was directed and written by Asian women, it was intentional.

"Turning Red needs to ramp up its nervous system and plug directly into the mindset of a young woman. It’s a lot." Yeah, try being a young woman. That's exactly why these types of movies are needed. You know how limiting and exhausting it is to only see movies about young men? — Lildippindot (@lildippindot) March 8, 2022

It bet it WOULD be exhausting not seeing your face represented in movies, oh wait.... #TurningRed https://t.co/Mu5xIYTEJI — Steven Tonthat (@Steventonthat) March 8, 2022

Turning Red’s specificity is one of the most charming things about it. “I am not in it therefore it is exhausting” is an awful, and frankly privileged, way to engage (or not engage) with art. pic.twitter.com/wcJMHotTfw — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) March 8, 2022

One person argues, "Turning Red's specificity is one of the most charming things about it."

“If it’s a great movie, it lets you understand a little bit more about what it’s like to be a different gender, a different race, a different age, a different economic class, a different nationality, a different profession, different hopes, aspirations, dreams and fears.” -Ebert — Josh Bradley (@theSloopJoshB) March 8, 2022

Some of history's greatest film experts have actually said understanding other perspectives is the whole point of what movies are all about.

this is filled with weird and bad takes but my favorite is “Without question, Turning Red is the horniest movie in Pixar history” https://t.co/CaLtEeTuwT — Ali Nugent 🪡 (@OfAllThingsAli) March 8, 2022

O'Connell also calls Turning Red "the horniest movie in Pixar history" before saying "the film legitimately feels like it was made for Domee Shi’s friends and immediate family members. Which is fine…but also, a tad limiting in its scope."

Really sad that you think that’s what I said. Reveals a lot about you, actually. — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 8, 2022

Once the review was out, O'Connell has tweeted it was "really sad" that people were interpreting his review as saying there aren't enough movies out there that are relatable to white guys.

I'm genuinely sorry for my Turning Red review. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with criticism, no matter how harsh. It is clear that I didn't engage nearly enough with the movie, nor did I explain my point of view well, at all. I really appreciate your feedback. — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 8, 2022

However, since the review has gained traction online, O'Connell has deleted the tweet with the link to the review and apologized in another tweet saying he didn't explain his point of view well.

You gonna delete the review too? ‘Cos it’s still up and embarrassing. Also calling a movie about preteen girls horny is uh, not good. 👀 pic.twitter.com/zuHeuXl2FQ — Tara O'Connor⚡️ (@TaraOComics) March 8, 2022

Some are saying if he's deleting the tweet, he might as well delete his review entirely.