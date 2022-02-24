New miniseries Pam & Tommy mistakes Montreal for Toronto and people won't let it go

Ontario has been used as a backdrop for many movies and tv series, sometimes even being set in the province but unfortunately, not everyone knows basic Canadian geography it seems.

Case in point, the writers of the new Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy have mistakenly placed Montreal is in Ontario instead of Quebec.

In episode six of the series about the Baywatch actress and Mötley Crüe drummer, Pamela Anderson is given a business card by the VP of marketing at Labatt's Brewing Company for an opportunity to model for the company.

The next scene shows Anderson holding the business card with the information displayed but when you take a closer look at the address of the brewery, it says the location is in Montreal, Ontario, not Toronto, Ontario.

Hey #PamAndTommy creators. Episode 6 is already unbelievable when you put on the Labatt’s business card “Montreal, Ontario.”

🙄 — Christine Estima (@christineestima) February 23, 2022

Fans of the show have been quick to point this out.

Anyone else notice on Pam and Tommy they put the Labatt address as Montreal, Ontario?? What’s going on here fellas? @LabattBreweries pic.twitter.com/N4hRTWjdf8 — Rick Da Beaut Rowley (@rickrowley3) February 24, 2022

Some even asked if the writers even bothered fact-checking this.

Did no one even fact check this? In what world is Montreal in Ontario @pamandtommy #pamandtommy pic.twitter.com/iXkKZLQPlg — Lori M (@mumathepuma) February 23, 2022

One person wondered who gave the approval for the business card.

Who gave the approval of the Labatt business card to say he was headquartered in Montreal, Ontario 😖😒 — Ian 🏒 (@wilzhcky17) February 24, 2022

Not only did they get the city wrong, but they also get the address of the brewery wrong too.

The business card reads that the address is 299 Queens Quay West when the real address of Labatt's brewery is 207 Queens Quay West.

Canadian Seth Rogen is an executive producer on the show and someone joked that he should get his citizenship revoked because of this silly mistake.

seth rogen's gonna have his canadian citizenship revoked over this — Al Shipley (@alshipley) February 23, 2022

Pam & Tommy has generally received positive reviews from critics. The series was filmed during the summer of 2021 in Los Angeles.