Film
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
turning red skydome

Pixar movie set in Toronto will do city right and call stadium SkyDome as intended

Film
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Just a few weeks remain before the long-awaited release of Turning Red, and excitement is growing over Disney's first-ever full-length animated movie set in Toronto.

The much-hyped flick from Oscar-winning filmmaker Domee Shi (who also directed the adorable Bao short film) won't be available until its March 11 release on Disney+, but the representation of one Toronto landmark in trailers has people talking.

Turning Red's animated version of Toronto is set in the early 2000s, meaning it's a very different looking city represented than what exists today. No walls of glass condo towers. No shiny new streetcars. And most importantly, depending on who you ask, a domed ballpark known by its original name.

Yes, Turning Red will bring back the stadium name that old-timer Toronto residents still stubbornly insist upon using.

The SkyDome lives, if only on film.

Fans are overjoyed to see this attention to detail featured in a recent television ad for the movie.

The massive downtown stadium was known as the SkyDome from its 1989 opening until 2005 when the facility was purchased by Rogers Communications along with its naming rights.

Even the Toronto Blue Jays seem excited to see their home turf represented in a major motion picture.

And there's more than just the SkyDome hyping up local film fans, with other locally recognizable brands including Daisy Mart making an appearance.

Most of the 30 stadiums in Major League Baseball have already either sold off naming rights or have been purchased and renamed by corporations.

Only Angel Stadium, Dodger Stadium, Fenway Park, Kauffman Stadium, Nationals Park, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wrigley Field, and Yankee Stadium retain their proper names, while the other 22 teams play in corporate-branded ballparks.

The SkyDome branding has been gone for 17 years now, but even just seeing a flash of it in a movie trailer is enough to trigger a flood of nostalgia in the minds of locals who grew up watching the Jays crush it in the early 90s.

Lead photo by

Pixar

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Pixar movie set in Toronto will do city right and call stadium SkyDome as intended

Toronto woman mistaken for creator of TV series Euphoria is getting harassed by fans

It looks like The Handmaid's Tale is filming in downtown Toronto this weekend

Someone criticized the new Pixar movie set in Toronto but people aren't having it

Toronto movie theatre that was sold to be reborn as something new

Toronto was used as the backdrop of new Amazon Prime TV series

The 10 weirdest Toronto kid's shows of all time

Bachelor in Paradise is returning to Canada and you can apply to be on the show