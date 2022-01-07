Film
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
turning red

Pixar's first Toronto-based movie is no longer coming to theatres and fans are bummed

The highly-anticipated Disney and Pixar movie Turning Red, set in Toronto and helmed by Toronto's own Oscar-winning filmmaker Domee Shi, will not be opening in theatres as planned this spring.

Instead, as announced by the studios today, the full-length animated feature film will premiere exclusively on Disney's own online streaming service, Disney Plus, on March 11, 2022.

While some may see this as an advantage — like, you don't even need to leave your house to see the first-ever Disney animated feature film set in the City of Toronto — others are taking it as a bit of a slight.

Torontonians in particular seem disappointed to learn that they'd no longer have the chance to celebrate the film's premiere alongside other Pixar fans in a proper cinema setting.

"I'm disappointed Turning Red is going straight to Disney+," wrote one film lover on Twitter. "I was excited to see Toronto on a big screen again."

Others are pointing out that the news shouldn't really come as much of a surprise to those following the studio's patterns over the past two years.

Turning Red will be Pixar's first all-new original feature film since the smash hits Luca (June 2021) and Soul (December 2020).

Like Turning Red will be, both of the aforementioned films also made their debuts on Disney Plus, Soul on Christmas Day 2020 and Luca on June 18.

So... this isn't personal, Toronto — it's business amid a global pandemic.

Fortunately, the release date has not changed at all — Turning Red will still premiere on March 11, 2022 as planned.

The film by Sheridan grad and Pixar superstar Shi (of Bao fame) revolves around a spunky 13-year-old girl named Mei, who turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets a bit too excited.

From the CN Tower to pink sunrises to rooftop views to Kensington Market, Toronto is featured heavily in the official trailer, thrilling locals when it dropped in November of 2021.

It will no doubt get plenty of hype, regardless of the platform it's released on, when it finally drops in just a few months.

Lead photo by

Pixar

