Pixar's first Toronto-based movie is no longer coming to theatres and fans are bummed

The highly-anticipated Disney and Pixar movie Turning Red, set in Toronto and helmed by Toronto's own Oscar-winning filmmaker Domee Shi, will not be opening in theatres as planned this spring.

Instead, as announced by the studios today, the full-length animated feature film will premiere exclusively on Disney's own online streaming service, Disney Plus, on March 11, 2022.

While some may see this as an advantage — like, you don't even need to leave your house to see the first-ever Disney animated feature film set in the City of Toronto — others are taking it as a bit of a slight.

Canada’s Disney fans should be outraged because #TurningRed is set in Toronto and made by the Chinese-Canadian woman director of the #pixar short Bao. She would’ve negotiated with #disney to how to solve this streaming-pushed decisions & virus related cinemas closure pressures. — ParDog’s biggest fan by DRN (@dzonershow) January 7, 2022

Torontonians in particular seem disappointed to learn that they'd no longer have the chance to celebrate the film's premiere alongside other Pixar fans in a proper cinema setting.

This was inevitable given the ongoing situation. Great to hear for us Canadians as theatres are closed, but we would have loved to see @pixar #Toronto inspired story on the big-screen @CineplexMovies #TurningRed https://t.co/mLi0SByC9A — Geekcentric (@GeekcentricYT) January 7, 2022

"I'm disappointed Turning Red is going straight to Disney+," wrote one film lover on Twitter. "I was excited to see Toronto on a big screen again."

I was looking forward to turning red in theatres 😞. An animated Toronto setting from a high profile animation studio would've been so cool to watch on the big screen https://t.co/VjGNkVyIj8 — Mark (@mgc232) January 7, 2022

Others are pointing out that the news shouldn't really come as much of a surprise to those following the studio's patterns over the past two years.

Had a feeling this was coming. Makes things easier as a parent, but definitely disappointing for others (including the Toronto-based filmmaker!). Seriously though, why are they still pushing Pixar titles to "free" streaming? #TurningRed https://t.co/bVvTTe5Hgs — Dave Baldwin (@davemabaldwin) January 7, 2022

Turning Red will be Pixar's first all-new original feature film since the smash hits Luca (June 2021) and Soul (December 2020).

Like Turning Red will be, both of the aforementioned films also made their debuts on Disney Plus, Soul on Christmas Day 2020 and Luca on June 18.

So... this isn't personal, Toronto — it's business amid a global pandemic.

That sound you hear is Toronto audiences collectively screaming: TURNING RED, the big new Toronto-set Pixar film from Domee Shi, is going straight to Disney+, bypassing theatres. https://t.co/4qbNZKgNxD — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) January 7, 2022

Fortunately, the release date has not changed at all — Turning Red will still premiere on March 11, 2022 as planned.

The film by Sheridan grad and Pixar superstar Shi (of Bao fame) revolves around a spunky 13-year-old girl named Mei, who turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets a bit too excited.

From the CN Tower to pink sunrises to rooftop views to Kensington Market, Toronto is featured heavily in the official trailer, thrilling locals when it dropped in November of 2021.

It will no doubt get plenty of hype, regardless of the platform it's released on, when it finally drops in just a few months.