Pixar's new movie is set in Toronto and people are freaking out over the trailer

Toronto-based Oscar-winner Domee Shi (of Bao fame) is officially giving the world its first ever full-length animated Disney movie set in Canada with Pixar's forthcoming feature Turning Red, a new teaser trailer for which exploded across the internet Tuesday morning.

Needless to say, locals are stoked (as we often are when Toronto finds itself in any sort of animated spotlight).

"Growing up is a beast," reads the caption of the trailer, which delightfully features the classic Backstreet Boys song "Larger Than Life."

"Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly 'poofs' into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS)."

Canadian actress Sandra Oh also stars as the young student-slash-red panda's "protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter — an unfortunate reality for the teenager."

Set to be released on March 11, 2022, Turning Red will be Pixar's first all-new original feature film since the smash hits Luca (June 2021) and Soul (December 2020).

That is to say that it's a very big movie, and a very big deal for Toronto Disney fans.

It's also a pretty big deal for Shi, a Toronto-raised, Sheridan College-educated storyboard artist-turned-director for Pixar Animated Studios.

While she won an Oscar and much critical acclaim for her 2018 short Bao, also set in Toronto, Turning Red will be the rising young Hollywood superstar's first feature-length movie for Pixar.

Based on the trailer, we'll get to see a lot of Toronto in Shi's latest work, from our graffiti-splattered rooftops to (obviously) the CN Tower.

"We are beyond thrilled that director Domee Shi chose her hometown of Toronto as the backdrop for her new feature film," said Greg Mason, VP of Marketing for Walt Disney Studios Canada, in a statement following the trailer's release.

"With Ottawa native Sandra Oh lending her voice and a group of very talented Canadian artists on the filmmaking team, Turning Red truly is a love letter to Toronto and Canada."

According to Mason, there are "a couple of great Canadian Easter eggs" in the trailer as well.

Happy hunting!