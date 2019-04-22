Justin Trudeau to appear in Canada-themed episode of The Simpsons

A Toronto man is fulfilling the lifelong dream of every longtime FOX Sunday night cartoon block devotee by voicing a character on The Simpsons — and not just any character, either.

Lucas Meyer, a reporter and anchor for Toronto's NEWSTALK 1010, announced this morning via Twitter that he'd been tapped to voice none other than Canadian Prime Minister and international heartthrob Justin Trudeau.

"OFFICIAL: Ay Caramba!" wrote Meyer on Twitter Monday morning. "In Nov. 2017 I put together an impressions video for family and friends and it somehow led to this."

I will be a guest voice on @TheSimpsons this Sunday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



In Nov 2017 I put together an impressions video for family and friends and it somehow led to this

A YouTube video linked to in that tweet makes perfectly clear why Meyer was chosen for the honour: The guy is a gifted impressionist.

You can watch his 2017 impression of Trudeau at minute 0:38 right here, just like whoever on the Simpsons production team did before reaching out to hire him.

Meyer told the Canadian Press in an article published Monday that he will appear on Sunday night's Canada-themed episode of the beloved TV series.

Airing at 8 p.m. on April 28, the episode is titled "D'Oh Canada" and is said to feature a brief conversation between Trudeau and Lisa Simpson after Lisa is "mistakenly granted political asylum in Canada while on a vacation to Niagara Falls."

I, for one, can't wait to see what these two feminist icons get up to.

Marge must rescue Lisa when she is mistakenly granted political asylum in Canada while on a vacation to Niagara Falls and Homer takes Maggie to a "Daddy and Me" class in "Do'h Canada 🇨🇦"

Airing 4/28/19

Canadian-born Simpsons producer Tim Long did tell the Canadian Press that a "current scandal" involving the PM could come up during the episode, likely referring to the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

"It's funny, though, because of course America got used to the idea that, 'Well, Trudeau is great' — at least the liberal part of America has sort of got it in their head that, 'Oh, he's amazing and Canadians must love him'," said Long. "I think they're shocked to learn that he's in a little bit of trouble right now."

Promotional images released by FOX last week suggest that Trudeau will, at the very least, perform some pushups on his desk.

A Canada-themed episode of The Simpsons is exciting, sure, but fans will be quick to point out that this is only the latest in a long line of references to our country on America's longest running TV show (and let's not even get started on South Park).

Bart and Millhouse joined Canada's basketball team in 2002 while visiting Toronto, Ned Flanders was once offered some "reeferino" while travelling to Canada for cheap prescription drugs, and the entire town of Springfield sang Canada's National anthem together after a baseball brawl in 2003.

Just last month, in Season 30, Episode 17, Bart's e-sports team faced off in a tournament against the maple syrup-toting "Calgary Lames."

However big his role ends up being, Meyer is now a part of that storied history.

"Now to be clear I'm definitely not a star, just a handful of lines, but to be part of a show of my youth is insane," he wrote on Twitter of the gig.

"Thanks so much to the show for this opportunity and hope I pulled it off."