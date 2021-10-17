15 horror movies filmed in Toronto and the locations you can still visit

As Halloween approaches it seems about the right time to revisit some of the horror movies filmed in and around Toronto. There certainly have been many of them from zombie flicks made by the legendary George Romero to those that took over the abandoned Hearn Generating Station.

Here are some notable horror movies made in and around Toronto and the locations you can still visit.

Urban Legend, 1998

After the success of Scream (1996), the late '90s were flooded with teen slasher movies. Filmed in Toronto, Urban Legend was one of the more successful movies of that era. Several of Toronto's universities and campuses were used to portray the fictional New England university.

Location: Humber College, Lake Shore Blvd W.

Carrie, 2013

This remake of the 1972 classic was filmed entirely in Toronto and the surrounding area, with the climax of the movie taking place on Islington Avenue in Etobicoke where Carrie (played by Chloë Grace Moretz) finally realizes the extent of her powers.

Location: 215 Islington Ave.

Land of the Dead, 2005

Land of the Dead is the fourth Living Dead movie by zombie genre legend, George A. Romero. In this movie, Toronto stands in for the city of Pittsburg and the movie is shot all over the GTA. The Cherry Street bridge is used in one particular suspenseful scene as they try to lower the bridge to safety.

Location: Cherry St Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge

Devil, 2010

Written by M. Night Shyamalan, Devil is a horror-based whodunit taking place in an elevator. While supposedly taking place in Chicago, it was in fact Toronto's very own Bay Adelaide Centre that would house the ill-fated elevator.

Location: 333 Bay St.

Silent Hill, 2016

The movie is an adaptation of the video game Silent Hill. While the city of Brantford is used as the actual town of Silent Hill, it was Toronto's Sewells Road Bridge that is used as the police checkpoint to the abandoned town.

Location: 1119 Sewells Rd.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

In this movie, Toronto is the backdrop for the fictional Raccoon City, a city in lockdown due to a zombie outbreak. Toronto is featured throughout the movie, with the climax being filmed on the Podium Green Roof at City Hall. Apocalypse is the second movie in the Resident Evil franchise and the first to be filmed fully in Toronto. Afterlife (2010) and Retribution (2012) would later be filmed here too.

Location: 100 Queen St W.

The Dead Zone, 1983

While not filmed in Toronto, but rather in the Niagara region, The Dead Zone has made the list for bringing together two powerhouses of the horror genre, Stephen King and David Cronenberg. The movie follows Johnny Smith who awakens from a coma to find he now has psychic abilities.

Location: Screaming Tunnel, Warner Rd, Niagara Falls

Videodrome, 1983

This 1983 classic by David Cronenberg is filmed entirely in Toronto. The movie follows Max as he searches for the truth behind the underground TV series, Videodrome. His search takes him to the Cathode Ray Mission, a homeless shelter conducting TV-related experiments on its inhabitants.

Location: 125 Bathurst St.

Black Christmas, 1974

Black Christmas is renowned for being the first true slasher movie, and the inspiration for movies like Halloween and Friday the 13th. Filming took place across Toronto with Community Centre 55 in the Upper Beaches being used as the Police Station.

Location: 97 Main St.

In the Mouth of Madness, 1994

Directed by horror legend John Carpenter, the movie follows John Trent a man who starts to question his own sanity as the lines between reality and fiction seem to blur. The Black Church is a prominent location in the movie, which in reality is the Cathedral of the Transfiguration in Markham.

Location: 10350 Victoria Square Blvd, Markham

Dead Ringers, 1988

Another entry from acclaimed horror director David Cronenberg. This movie focuses on the Mantle twins and how they take advantage of the fact nobody can tell them apart. The climax of the movie takes place at their apartment at Bell Trinity Square and outside at Trinity Square Park.

Location: Trinity Square Park

Dawn of the Dead, 2004

In this 2004 remake, Thornhill Square Shopping Centre in Thornhill was used as the interior of the mall. However, the sections used in the movie were demolished shortly after filming. The establishing shot of the mall was filmed around the corner on Royal Orchard Blvd (under the Bayview bridge) with the mall added with CGI.

Location: Royal Orchard Blvd, Markham

It, 2007

While Port Hope was mainly used as the fictional town of Derry, Toronto still gets screen time with some key scenes. The whole opening sequence in the rain where George meets Pennywise was filmed in Weston.

Location: Queens Dr, York

The Fly, 1986

The Fly is about a brilliant scientist, played by Jeff Goldblum who manages to teleport himself with his own transportation machine, but with dire consequences. The movie was filmed all over downtown with the laboratory scenes being filmed in the pre-gentrified Liberty Village.

Location: 135 Liberty St.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw, 2021

The entire Saw franchise has all been filmed in Toronto with the exception of the first installment. Revolving around the killer Jigsaw and his gruesome murders, the Saw franchise has redefined the horror genre. In the most recent installment, Spiral, Toronto's old city morgue on Lombard St is used as the exterior of the police station.

Location: 86 Lombard St.