Toronto's newest drive-in movie experience will be totally haunted

Halloween is just around the corner which means the return of everyone's favourite spooky activity, haunted houses.

Toronto is known for some scary haunted houses like Legends of Horror, and Halloween Haunt but this year Ontario Place is introducing a new haunted experience.

Haunted Cinema is a new drive-in movie experience when you can get frightened from the comfort of your own car while watching a spooky movie.

There are two films available for screenings, Goosebumps, which is kid-friendly, and Scream, for an older audience. 

During each movie, characters from the movie will apparently be outside of your car ready to scare you at any point.

Shows run nightly from Oct. 26 through Oct. 31. Ticket prices start at $50 per car of four people, with a $15 surcharge for each additional person.

Ontario Place

