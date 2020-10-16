Radar
Here's a map of all the haunted houses and drive-thrus in and around Toronto

Haunted houses are still among the favourite Halloween attractions in Toronto every year. In 2020, it'sa little slim pickins, given the global pandemic and all. Still, there a number of haunted houses, creepy drive-thrus, and socially-distanced creepy walk-throughs running in and around the city that'll take spooky season to the next level.

Here's a roundup of haunted Halloween houses and drive-thrus in and around Toronto for 2020.

Horror Hallways

This terrifying labyrinth of horrors is the only indoor Halloween maze left in the city. Horror Hallways will have you wandering through pitch-black hallways in Etobicoke's 401 Mini Indy. Just make sure to bring a mask and $20 cash. 

Boo at the Zoo

The Toronto Zoo isn't offering its BOOmobile this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that means you get to do this Halloween drive-thru in the comfort of your car. You won't see any animals, but this 30-minute ride will be full of festive decor and "Halloween-themed commentary". 

Toronto's Haunted Drive-Thru

For the first year ever, Toronto Shines is hosting an immersive drive-thru on Cherry Street. Spanning 1.5 kilometres, you'll be rolling through a haunted pumpkin patch, a graveyard, creepy animatronics, and more. Tickets are $44.95 per car. 

Haunted Hollows Scream Park

Drive about 30 minutes' drive north of Toronto to East Gwillimbury for this terrifying 1.5-acre wooded area, replete with an asylum, a cemetery, a butcher shop, Frankenstein's Lab, and some very convincing live actors. Masks are mandatory.

Bingeman's Screampark

This horrific Kitchener wasteland of creepy human experiments is back. A visit here includes a walk-thru of the ruins, something called The Slaughter Shed, and a bunch of other terrifying rooms I don't want to name. This year, they're also offering drive-in passes. 

Fear Farm

This Kitchener-Waterloo attraction looks a little different than years past. The 2020 Fear Farm is all about the Haunted Campfire Experience: a two-hour private campfire that includes a walk-through of their haunted outdoor adventure. If you upgrade, you also get pizza and beer. 

Haunt Manor

Head to Niagara Falls for this sprawling landscape of creepiness: one of the largest in Canada. There are no hayrides this year, though you'll be able to walk through the backwoods of the area, and there are plenty of haunted mazes (five, to be exact). Expect clowns. 

Nightmares Fear Factory 

Billed as "the scariest attraction in Niagara Falls," this legendary haunted house is still going strong. More than 164,750 people have chickened out halfway through the walk, according to its website. You can find it at the top of Clifton Hill in Niagara, if you dare, just don't forget your mask. 

Fear Factory

This nightclub-turned-indoor haunted maze in Oshawa has taken over Club 717 to bring you a terrifying experience. Up to 10 people per group are allowed at a time. All funds go to the Durham Alliance Outreach. 

Pumpkins After Dark

More than 150 pumpkin sculptures make up this 2.5-kilometre drive-thru in Milton's Country Heritage Park. It'll be a jack 'o' lantern extravaganza. Tune into their radio station for a musical score. Tickets cost $39 to $89. 

Halloween Night of Lights

Spanning 21 acres at the Improve Canada outdoor space in Vaughan, this drive-thru is a twinkling ordeal of more than 700,000 LED lights. Drive this 2.25-kilometre trail with a spooky soundtrack for a safely-distanced night out. 

