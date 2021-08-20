Simu Liu is doing his best to get people back into Toronto movie theatres

Being the star of a major Hollywood film is a dream come true for many people, getting to see their face all over the silver screen.

Unfortunately however, many silver screens across the city still lack audiences as restrictions and hesitancy about being in enclosed places has left quite a few people avoiding the movie theatres.

That's why Cineplex and Disney's newest star, Toronto's very own Simu Liu, are hoping to get people back into theatres just in time for the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings coming in September.

It's a breakthrough role for the former Kim's Convenience star who enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the titular character, so the excitement of having others see it is very understandable for him.

"By coming back to the cinema, you're not just witnessing incredible action and stunts on a 50 foot screen, you're also supporting the hundreds of thousands of people who make a living behind the camera," Liu says during the promotional video.

Cineplex is also rolling out all the stops to ensure those in attendance feel safe and cared for as they watch the new blockbuster.



"Our guests are looking for the escape that only the movie theatre experience can provide. We've welcomed millions of guests back and they're seeing the attention we are putting to their health and safety," Sarah Van Lange, Vice President of Communications, Content Marketing and Social Media at Cineplex told blogTO.

"If the pandemic has taught us anything it's that watching a movie at home and watching a movie on the big screen are not the same. Movie going is a safe escape and a social experience."

While countless Toronto residents are eager to see their hometown favourite on the big screen, it may take some convincing for others to step outside their comfort zone.

Liu, for this part, is already doing his best to promote the movie. Earlier this week he appeared at the world premiere in Los Angeles. A separate red carpet premiere is slated for Toronto when the movie opens here.

Before the pandemic, he surprised Toronto audiences when he bought out a movie theatre at the Varsity for a screening of Farewell.

Toronto can only hope he has some similar stunts planned when Shang-Chi hits theatres on Sept. 3.