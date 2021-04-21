Zac Efron is filming a movie in Toronto this summer

One of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs is heading to Toronto this summer to film a remake of Steven King's Firestarter, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for actor and singer Zac Efron when he finally touches down in the city.

Efron, who got his start playing everyone's favourite singing basketball star in High School Musical nearly 15 years ago, has been working on Season 2 of his Netflix series Down to Earth over the past couple of months and sharing behind-the-scenes footage on his Instagram page.

The docu-series follows the actor as he visits countries around the world and explores new ways to live sustainably, meaning it's a far cry from the horror project he'll be working on in Toronto.

Production on the Firestarter remake is expected to begin on May 25 and will take place in both Toronto and Hamilton this summer.

"Based on the book by Stephen King that was first published in 1980, Firestarter tells the story of Andy and Charlie McGee – a father and daughter who find themselves running for their lives from an agency known as The Shop because of psychic powers they possess," according to Cinemablend.

"With enough concentration, Andy has the ability to mentally 'push' people (a limited kind of mind control), but far more important to the government is that young Charlie has pyrokinesis a.k.a. she's a firestarter."

Efron will star as Andy opposite Canadian actor Michael Greyeyes, who will play the role of lead villain John Rainbird, and it will be directed by Keith Thomas.

King's novel was first adapted for the big screen in 1984 by director Mark L. Lester, and a young Drew Barrymore played the role of Charlie.

Production on the remake is expected to wrap at the end of July, so you'll have just a few months to spot the beloved star in action before he departs the city to work on his next project.