The Handmaid's Tale wraps production after filming scenes in Waterloo and Hamilton
The Handmaid's Tale has officially wrapped production on Season 4 in Ontario after filming in Toronto and surrounding areas since September, but not before shooting a few final scenes in Hamilton and Waterloo.
The cast and crew were spotted filming at Metal Bridge in Conestogo this past weekend, and — spoiler alert — observers revealed that the scene featured characters carrying a baby over the bridge, either from Gilead to Canada or the other way around.
New set photos & spoilers from filming in Conestogo, Ontario this weekend!🎥🎬 https://t.co/yar6EHzr7J— THT Daily (@handmaidsdaily) March 15, 2021
Photos from the shoot show a number of production vehicles surrounding the bridge as well as a sign that reads "Border Crossing."
Additional set photo from filming at the bridge this weekend 🎥🎬 pic.twitter.com/ZT6cZm9mkv— THT Daily (@handmaidsdaily) March 15, 2021
Prior to the shoot in Waterloo, production signs were seen outside the Dundas Valley Conservation area in Hamilton.
The Handmaids Tale will be filming at Dundas Valley Conservation Area in Hamilton, Ontario tomorrow! 🎬🎥 https://t.co/2kwHOmyOiY— THT Daily (@handmaidsdaily) March 12, 2021
And last week, the cast and crew were once again spotted filming at Fort York in Toronto.
Filming Update!#HandmaidsTale is filming at Fort York. The detention centre has returned. 🤫🎥🎬 https://t.co/1ixA40GkSb— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 9, 2021
The spot has been used as a detention centre for war crimes in the series before, and photos indicate that the location was again used for the same purpose.
Filming Update! 🎥🎬— THT Daily (@handmaidsdaily) March 10, 2021
Bye Bye Fred. 👋🏻
Photos via Instagram. @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/SErwykvhyA
Following the filming of these final scenes and perhaps others, Handmaid's Tale makeup artist Burton Leblanc shared on Instagram Sunday that production on the fourth season had wrapped.
BREAKING: Season Four has officially wrapped production! 🎥🎬— THT Daily (@handmaidsdaily) March 15, 2021
HERE WE GO!!! pic.twitter.com/TGABvVPB9S
Brand new episodes of the dystopian television show are set to premiere on April 28, and series creator Bruce Miller previously stated that the upcoming season is set to be the most exciting yet.
Join the conversation Load comments