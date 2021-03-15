Film
The Handmaid's Tale wraps production after filming scenes in Waterloo and Hamilton

The Handmaid's Tale has officially wrapped production on Season 4 in Ontario after filming in Toronto and surrounding areas since September, but not before shooting a few final scenes in Hamilton and Waterloo.

The cast and crew were spotted filming at Metal Bridge in Conestogo this past weekend, and — spoiler alert — observers revealed that the scene featured characters carrying a baby over the bridge, either from Gilead to Canada or the other way around. 

Photos from the shoot show a number of production vehicles surrounding the bridge as well as a sign that reads "Border Crossing."

Prior to the shoot in Waterloo, production signs were seen outside the Dundas Valley Conservation area in Hamilton. 

And last week, the cast and crew were once again spotted filming at Fort York in Toronto. 

The spot has been used as a detention centre for war crimes in the series before, and photos indicate that the location was again used for the same purpose.

Following the filming of these final scenes and perhaps others, Handmaid's Tale makeup artist Burton Leblanc shared on Instagram Sunday that production on the fourth season had wrapped. 

Brand new episodes of the dystopian television show are set to premiere on April 28, and series creator Bruce Miller previously stated that the upcoming season is set to be the most exciting yet.

